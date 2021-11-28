Reggie is a single father with four children, whose circumstances were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A forklift operator, Reggie missed time a work due to quarantines and saw his hours cut due to mass virus outbreaks. Now that work is finally picking back up, he said he is working all the overtime he can to try to catch up.
After spending almost a year and a half stuck in the house, Reggie said he would like to be able to give his children, Ariel, 16, Avery, 15, Alexander, 13, and Alana, 12, some of the things on their wish lists.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help Ariel, Avery, Alexander and Alana’s Christmas dreams come true.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $29, 225
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Gloria and Jon Files
Carol T. Patterson
Anthony H. and Camille M. Passarella
John and Fran Wolfe
In Honor of the Employees at Campbell’s Boatyards
Susan and Curry Wilford
In Memory of Robert L. Culhane
In Loving Memory of my son, Jeffery Culhane
Shirley and Frank Foster
In Memory of Anne Wildstein, Manuel Wildstein, Constance Phillips, LC Phillips and Malcolm Bahrenburg
Activities Singles Klub “ASK”
In Honor of Camden, Riley, Peyton and Delaney by Don and Ann Yingling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.