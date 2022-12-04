Donna Benton and her children, Cassie, 6, and Edward, 4, recently moved back to Easton from the western shore after becoming homeless. They are couching surfing with relatives as Donna looks for work. Donna has no transportation or day care.
The family is receiving help from Social Services, but that doesn’t extend to Christmas gifts. Donna would really like to have some presents for her children. Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide this homeless family with some much needed Christmas cheer.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $29,440.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Memory of Nancy Hand
Queen Anne’s Advocates for Youth
In Memory of Dr. John Reynolds
Stan and Kathy Howeth
Richard Lynch
Pat and Bob Hinkel
In Loving Memory of Norma “Sis” Daffin
In Memory of Katherine Mourlas
In Memory of Jerry Jana
In Memory of our parents Jonas, Louis and Dorothy from Lou and Cris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.