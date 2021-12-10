Pamela and Dennis Crawford are living in a homeless shelter with their 1-year-old daughter Emmy, and they have a baby boy on the way.
Five months ago the Easton couple was involved a crash that totaled their car. The insurance money didn’t cover the amount they still owed, so they’re trying to pay that off. They’d also like to get on their feet and out of the shelter.
Dennis and Pamela really want to give Emmy a nice Christmas. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund will help make that possible.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $50,855.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Memory of Pete Howell
Mike and Maureen Jacobs
Robert B. and Judith Amdur
In Loving Memory of Wm. S. D. Newman Jr, Hazel P. Newman, Suzanne Newman
Towers and Arthur H. Kudner Jr
In Memory of Frances Young and Barbara Schuler
Deborah Pulzone
Robert H. Jenks
In Loving Memory of Doris Ann Barnett
In Memory of Jeannette Ruth Horney
Ernie and Lynne Chadderton
Wesley Bible Class at Oxford United Methodist Church
Carolyn and Barry Gillman
“In Memory of Julian and Ruth Marshall
In Memory of Norman and Marion Shannahan
In Honor of our Children and Grandchildren from Jack and Faye Shannahan”
In Memory of Beverly Morris
“Howard F. Cogle Jr
Kurt A. Cogle”
In Memory of Willoughby/McAllister Members
In Memory of my Husband, Joe Marsh and our son, Don Marsh
“In Memory of Bennett W. Haley
In Honor of the Maryland State Police Barrack — Easton Command Staff -
