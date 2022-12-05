Alejandro Gonzalez is a single father living in Easton with his 10-year-old son Benjamin and his 6-year-old daughter Maria. He was seriously injured in an accident at work in September. The injury left him unable to walk for weeks, and recovery has been slow. He will not be able to return to work until after the new year.
Extended family members have been helping out with daily routines, and even Benjamin and Maria have pitched in with household chores, like taking out the trash and preparing small meals.
With Alejandro out of work, the family is quickly using up the savings he had put aside to pay the mounting bills — and the savings won’t stretch to providing Christmas presents.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide gifts for Benjamin and Maria.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
