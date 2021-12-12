Imani Price has seven children, ranging in age from 6 months to 16 years; they include two sets of twins. She recently lost their father to gun violence and is trying to support the family on her own.
Now a single mom, Imani receives disability and is employed part-time at a local store. She is struggling to make ends meet, and the children miss their father. Imani said she would love to be able to put a smile on her children’s faces for the holidays.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help provide presents for Imani’s children.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $54,365.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Loving Memory of Jenna Catherine Normandin from Jody and Jim Normandin
Dennis J. and Joan M. Carroll
James E. and Alicia M. Bachman
In Loving Memory of Mike Kirby
Sarah B. and James Kenneth Sadler Jr.
Susanne G. Mothershead
Kathleen A. Smith
Susan and Mark Hill
In Memory of Jack Y.
Joyce and Steven Doehler
Marclyn S. Hendon
William P. and Joyce J. Rausch
In Memory of Mart and Joe
Cheryl Lewis
David Crum
Ann M. Crocker
Lynn and Fred Hildenbrand
In Loving Memory of Nick Coppage
Beth Lawton
Bruce Eppard
Cheers to my littles Bradley and Evie and my bigs Nicholas, April,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.