Ivory Carter is the single mother of six children, ages 6 to 17, and the past year has been an especially challenging one. Her young son Devrine was injured in a drive-by shooting last winter. While paramedics and doctors saved his life, Devrine still has a long road to recovery.
Then Devrine’s older sister Desiree had to have an organ transplant this past spring. She also faces ongoing medical challenges.
With two children suffering catastrophic medical conditions, Ivory has had her hands full trying to keep the family together, provide food and shelter and pay on the ever mounting health care bills. She wants her family to have a great Christmas, with presents for all the children, but doesn’t see how she can do it on her own.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help put presents under the tree for Ivory’s children and provide a bright spot in what has been a difficult year for the whole family.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $59,750.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
James and Alicia Bachman
In Loving Memory of Carrol and Patsy McNeal
Barbara and Paul Denton
In Memory of Jean Glose from Penny and Jim Reynolds
In Loving Memory of Vince Brown
Anonymous
In Memory of Dick and Louise Bair
In Memory of Eugene and Lillian Mattingly
In Memory of Bennett W. Haley
In Tribute to the late Muriel Tarlo
In Loving Memory of Wayne Monath
Bob and Eenie Burris
Margie and Tom Pierson
Phyllis Ennule
In Memory of Will Cook
In Memory of JoAnna Thomas
In Memory of Julie Thomas
Dennis and Joan Carroll
In Memory of Raymond & Irene Mayer
Judith and Harold Leight
Shirley H. Walker
Dianne H. and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard T. Van Slambrook
Lesley and Fred Israel
Asbury United Methodist Church - United Methodist Women
