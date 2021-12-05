Dawn recently started a new job after being out of work for several months. During that time, she got behind on her bills — rent and utilities. Now she’s trying to catch up.
Dawn has twin sons, Christopher and Connor, 12, and a daughter, Isabella, 6, but funds for Christmas are very limited this year. The children need winter clothes, and Dawn would like to be able to give them a few gifts.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide warm clothing and presents for Dawn’s children.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $37,850.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Memory of Thelma Hopkins Vaughn, Edith Moore and Toady Dulin
In Memory of Douglas Jefferson
In Memory of Albert and Marie DeMoss
In Memory of Henry and Edna Gannon
Marty and Al Sikes
In Loving Memory of my brother-in-law, Lon Smith
Jacqueline Scarborough
Barbara and Paul Denton
Steve and Mary Kay Shearer
Paul and Faith Carroll
Flora Sossi
Vicki Moroughan
In Memory of Norma “Sis” Daffin
In Memory of our Parents from Phillip and Kathy Stovall
