Dawn recently started a new job after being out of work for several months. During that time, she got behind on her bills — rent and utilities. Now she’s trying to catch up.

Dawn has twin sons, Christopher and Connor, 12, and a daughter, Isabella, 6, but funds for Christmas are very limited this year. The children need winter clothes, and Dawn would like to be able to give them a few gifts.

A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide warm clothing and presents for Dawn’s children.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $37,850.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

In Memory of Thelma Hopkins Vaughn, Edith Moore and Toady Dulin

In Memory of Douglas Jefferson

In Memory of Albert and Marie DeMoss

In Memory of Henry and Edna Gannon

Marty and Al Sikes

In Loving Memory of my brother-in-law, Lon Smith

Jacqueline Scarborough

Barbara and Paul Denton

Steve and Mary Kay Shearer

Paul and Faith Carroll

Flora Sossi

Vicki Moroughan

In Memory of Norma “Sis” Daffin

In Memory of our Parents from Phillip and Kathy Stovall

In Loving Memory of my Husband, Big Al Ledford

Gary and Judy Saluti

John Carkuff

