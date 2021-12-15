Tom and Natalie are hoping the Brighter Christmas Fund can help provide a merry Christmas for their 7-year-old daughter Faith.

Tom works full time to pay the bills and keep a roof over their heads. Natalie has multiple sclerosis and suffers from the long-term effects of Lyme disease. She also has surgery coming up on her neck and right leg and will have to use a wheel chair to get around through the holidays. The medical bills are mounting and don’t leave money for gifts.

Tom and Natalie would love to be able to watch Faith joyfully open presents on Christmas morning. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help provide a brighter Christmas for Faith.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $62,960.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

Robert C. Paulus and Joanne B Magruder

In Loving Memory of Lee Ann Undercoffler

In Loving Memory of my Husband, Don Dudrow

Richard and Robin Scofield

Nancy Hand

Noreen Swaren

Anonymous

In Memory of Marie Haymaker Davis

Jean H. and Jacques T. Baker Jr.

Kenneth and Wendy Gibson

In Memory of Naomi Behrens

Anonymous

Seth and Missy Warfield

Phillip E. Councell

The Staff at Town and Country Wine, Liquor, Etc.

Ray and Kathy Busen

In Memory of Pat and Kay McFadden

In Memory of Emery and Tam Hertelendy

R. A. and J. H. Bollman

Jane Hunter Monteith

AMES United Methodist Church

Pamela J. and Rufus T. Mills Jr.

Charles Paul Goebel, Architect, Ltd.

Theresa L. and Leon Wroten Jr.

Ray and Barbara Mulready

John Grabenstein

In Loving Memory of our Son, Daniel Dieter

John Sadler

Kevin and Betty Duffy

In Memory of Anthony L. Watkins Jr, Antowaine L. Watkins, Arthur Kellum

and Mason Gibson

Lou Crouch and Cris Niciporciukas

Karen Zeliff

James Mourlas

Paul and Laurie Blumberh

In Loving Memory of David F. Dianich by his wife Jackie

