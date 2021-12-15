Tom and Natalie are hoping the Brighter Christmas Fund can help provide a merry Christmas for their 7-year-old daughter Faith.
Tom works full time to pay the bills and keep a roof over their heads. Natalie has multiple sclerosis and suffers from the long-term effects of Lyme disease. She also has surgery coming up on her neck and right leg and will have to use a wheel chair to get around through the holidays. The medical bills are mounting and don’t leave money for gifts.
Tom and Natalie would love to be able to watch Faith joyfully open presents on Christmas morning. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help provide a brighter Christmas for Faith.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $62,960.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Robert C. Paulus and Joanne B Magruder
In Loving Memory of Lee Ann Undercoffler
In Loving Memory of my Husband, Don Dudrow
Richard and Robin Scofield
Nancy Hand
Noreen Swaren
Anonymous
In Memory of Marie Haymaker Davis
Jean H. and Jacques T. Baker Jr.
Kenneth and Wendy Gibson
In Memory of Naomi Behrens
Anonymous
Seth and Missy Warfield
Phillip E. Councell
The Staff at Town and Country Wine, Liquor, Etc.
Ray and Kathy Busen
In Memory of Pat and Kay McFadden
In Memory of Emery and Tam Hertelendy
R. A. and J. H. Bollman
Jane Hunter Monteith
AMES United Methodist Church
Pamela J. and Rufus T. Mills Jr.
Charles Paul Goebel, Architect, Ltd.
Theresa L. and Leon Wroten Jr.
Ray and Barbara Mulready
John Grabenstein
In Loving Memory of our Son, Daniel Dieter
John Sadler
Kevin and Betty Duffy
In Memory of Anthony L. Watkins Jr, Antowaine L. Watkins, Arthur Kellum
and Mason Gibson
Lou Crouch and Cris Niciporciukas
Karen Zeliff
James Mourlas
Paul and Laurie Blumberh
In Loving Memory of David F. Dianich by his wife Jackie
