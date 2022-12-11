Destiny Brooks of Easton is the single mother of six, three boys and three girls. She has been on disability since being injured at work five years ago and receives help from Social Services. But with prices rising and seven mouths to feed, it’s becoming harder and harder to pay the bills, much less provide Christmas presents.
The children need new, warm winter clothing and are hoping Santa will bring a few toys. Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could make for a joyful holiday at Destiny’s house.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $45,335.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Memory of my Granddaughter Jenapher Glime from Irene Phillips
Ray and Kathy Busen
The Shepard Family Trust
L. Bradley Baker, M.D. and Joyce T. Baker
In Memory of my Bob, daughters Sylvia and Margaret and my family and friends from Antoinette
In Memory of Tom McGuinness
Marty and Al Sikes
Sandra B. Wood
Bonnie and Tim Haynes
Joan E. Heiss
Robert L. Case
Jane Hunter Monteith
Patricia E. Visgaitis
Roberta R. Gribbon
Phyllis H. Dell
Howard F. Cogle Jr. and Kurt A. Cogle
Claude Edwards
In Memory of Patrick Marrah
Talbot Democratic Forum
In honor of Connor
In Memory of our brother John S. Nash
In honor of “The Threaders”
In Memory of Tom & Marion Barton
In Memory of Dick Davidson
In Memory of my Mom Deanie Healy
Anonymous
Esther and David Caplan
Alan and Elizabeth Griffith
John and Christine Murray
In Loving Memory of Judith R. Kaufman by Gary and Judith Kaufman Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.