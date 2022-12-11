Destiny Brooks of Easton is the single mother of six, three boys and three girls. She has been on disability since being injured at work five years ago and receives help from Social Services. But with prices rising and seven mouths to feed, it’s becoming harder and harder to pay the bills, much less provide Christmas presents.

