Maria is an out-of-work single mom with another baby on the way. She got sick in October and had to be hospitalized. Her employer fired her because she missed work when she was sick.
Now it’s Christmas time, and Maria would like to make it a joyful, memorable occasion but she has no money to provide gifts for Johnna, 5, Riley, 7, and Carter, 9. The support their father provides pays the bills but there’s no extra.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help Maria’s children to have the amazing holiday of which she dreams.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $104,520.58.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Loving Memory of Grace and Pete Sweitzer
Sweitzer Marine
Hanna and Bill Sweitzer
In Loving Memory of Jay Liesener
Ann and Rasmus Apenes
Richard M. Hunt
Ronald F. and Agnus T. Virostek
Ronya and David Driscoll
A Friend in Neavitt
Bob Ebel and Leslie Steen
Lynda Ramsey-Bradshaw
Sara Lou Casson
Michael J. Fanning
Vietnam Veterans of America — Chapter 648
Mike and Bridget Wheatley
S. and G. Scherping
The Christmas Shop Elves
In Memory of Debbie Carmine, George Willey Sr, Buddy Willey, Carolyn
Willey and Christopher Henry
Ann H. and L. Michael Sweeney
Bay Imprint
Tom and Celeste Pyper
Nancy Fox
David and Brenda Rardin
Kathleen Tyson Kennedy and Dawn Barrett Kennedy
In Memory of my Wife, Lee Anderson
Friday Morning Women’s Bible Study
In Loving Memory of our Son, Travis Pepper
David and Valarie Bittner
In Memory of Joanna Basil
Phyllis and J. Lee Bailey
In Loving Memory of our Son, Mark A. Chaplan
Lloyd and Jo Ann Devigne
Terry Shaefer and Gail Donaway
Charles and Jan Bohn
Ed and Wendy Bishop
Woody, Lisa and Luca
In Loving Memory of Frank and Mary Ann Klein from the Klein Children
