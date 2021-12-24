Maria is an out-of-work single mom with another baby on the way. She got sick in October and had to be hospitalized. Her employer fired her because she missed work when she was sick.

Now it’s Christmas time, and Maria would like to make it a joyful, memorable occasion but she has no money to provide gifts for Johnna, 5, Riley, 7, and Carter, 9. The support their father provides pays the bills but there’s no extra.

A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help Maria’s children to have the amazing holiday of which she dreams.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $104,520.58.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

In Loving Memory of Grace and Pete Sweitzer

Sweitzer Marine

Hanna and Bill Sweitzer

In Loving Memory of Jay Liesener

Ann and Rasmus Apenes

Richard M. Hunt

Ronald F. and Agnus T. Virostek

Ronya and David Driscoll

A Friend in Neavitt

Bob Ebel and Leslie Steen

Lynda Ramsey-Bradshaw

Sara Lou Casson

Michael J. Fanning

Vietnam Veterans of America — Chapter 648

Mike and Bridget Wheatley

S. and G. Scherping

The Christmas Shop Elves

In Memory of Debbie Carmine, George Willey Sr, Buddy Willey, Carolyn

Willey and Christopher Henry

Ann H. and L. Michael Sweeney

Bay Imprint

Tom and Celeste Pyper

Nancy Fox

David and Brenda Rardin

Kathleen Tyson Kennedy and Dawn Barrett Kennedy

In Memory of my Wife, Lee Anderson

Friday Morning Women’s Bible Study

In Loving Memory of our Son, Travis Pepper

David and Valarie Bittner

In Memory of Joanna Basil

Phyllis and J. Lee Bailey

In Loving Memory of our Son, Mark A. Chaplan

Lloyd and Jo Ann Devigne

Terry Shaefer and Gail Donaway

Charles and Jan Bohn

Ed and Wendy Bishop

Woody, Lisa and Luca

In Loving Memory of Frank and Mary Ann Klein from the Klein Children

The Swansons

