Natalie Morris has been hospitalized since October with a high risk pregnancy. She is pregnant with twins and has other three children, ages 4 to 8. Two of her children are disabled.
With paying people to run her to the doctor and purchasing medications in addition to regular household expenses, Natalie fell behind in her rent and the family was evicted from their apartment just before she was diagnosed with preeclampsia and hospitalized. The children are staying with family members.
The twins are due any day now, and Natalie’s hope is to somehow provide Christmas gifts for all her children. They need warm winter clothes, and, of course, a few toys would be great. She also needs supplies for the new babies.
Your donation could help provide a brighter Christmas for Natalie and her family.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $61,925.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Honor of Gavreel and River
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Tom and Wendy Wilson
Anonymous
In Honor of Mikayla L. Gibson
In Memory of the Hay Russ Crew
In Loving Memory of Arthur H. Kudner Jr., Bill & Hazel Newnam and Suzanne Newnam Towers
Harry Allen
In Honor and Memory of all my Loved Ones. From Jean F.R. Marvel
In Memory of Dr. and Mrs. Justin T. Callahan
Anonymous
Bette and Frank Meyerle
Ronald Weber
Eva Smorzaniuk
John and Nancy Lehmann in lieu of Christmas Cards and in Memory of Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.