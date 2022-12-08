Sabrina Kimball is a single mom of two daughters, Kari, 9, and Briana, 2. She was working full-time for a seasonal business in St. Michaels, but found her hours severely cut after Labor Day. Now she is struggling to provide keep up with the bills.
She is asking for help to give her girls a nice Christmas with some presents. Just seeing the smiles on their faces would be the best gift she could receive, she said.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help bring smiles to the whole family.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $37,125.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Barb and Steve Huntoon
Judith and Robert Amdur
Joe and Fran Luggerio
R.A. and J.H. Bollman
Arthur and Elinor Cecil
In Memory of Edith Dulin Moore
Judy Lynn Moore
Karl Lemp
Anonymous
Ernie and Lynne Chadderton
Walter and Bonnie Wright
Talbot Post 70 of the American Legion
Bob and Kathy Kopec remembering Donald Finch 2018
Michael and Kathryn Kavanaugh
John and Marilyn Morris
In Memory of Anne Wildstein, Manuel Wildstein, Constance Phillips, L.C. Phillips and Malcolm Bahrenburg
