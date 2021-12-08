Things have gone from bad to worse this year for Christopher Baker, who is struggling to care for his three children on his own while their mother is incarcerated in addition to dealing with his own post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
Tessa has been in jail since March, leaving Christopher alone to care for Jonathan, 8, David, 5, and Juliet, 4, who has autism. The family had some money saved up that has helped them get by. Three months ago, Christopher lost his job, and their savings are running out.
He has been working side jobs when he can get a baby-sitter, while he searches for full-time work and tries to keep a roof over their heads. Christopher’s mother died, and he has no other family.
Now Christmas is coming. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help Christopher provide a good Christmas for his children.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $47,505.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Delmarva Chapter 570 Military Order of the Purple Heart
Tim Kagan Jr.
Della M. Andrew
Jean C. Everngam
Diana and Sherwood Johnson
Elinor S. and Arthur B. Cecil III
Idlewild Ruritan Club
Gloria A. Gibson
Carolyn W. Roslund
Margaret M. Lane
In Memory of Mary Ann Blakeney Abeska
In Memory of Judith J. Compton
Valerie G. S. & Thomas E. Hirsch III
Kenneth M. Miller
Phoebe C. Reynolds
Anonymous
Carla C. Howell
Chestnut Grove United Methodist Women’s
Carter N. Jump
Easton Lions Club
Women’s Club of St. Michaels
Cathy and Thomas E. Hill
Virginia and Michael E. Borner
Lesley L. and Fred Israel
Anonymous
Cynthia Miller
Gene and Cindy Counihan
In memory of Bruce R. Levin, Christine Cooper Watkins and Richard H. Cooper
Carroll J. Waskins
In loving memory of Jesse Adelle Willis
In loving memory of Stephanie Ladd Meredith
The Women from New Beginnings United Methodist Church
The Cole Sisters’ Charitable Gift Fund of the National Catholic Community Foundation
Elizabeth Koprowski
Sandra R. and Halden Curtiss Totten
Charles Semans
Angela K. and Roger E. Price
Jerry B. and Jacqueline H. Smith
Pierre Bernasse
Walter Wright
Gloria and Jon Files
Carol T. Patterson
Anthony H. and Camille M. Passarella
John and Fran Wolfe
In Honor of the Employees at Campbell’s Boatyards
Susan and Curry Wilford
In Memory of Robert L. Culhane
In Loving Memory of my son, Jeffery Culhane
Shirley and Frank Foster
In Memory of Anne Wildstein, Manuel Wildstein, Constance Phillips, LC Phillips and Malcolm Bahrenburg
Activities Singles Klub “ASK”
In Honor of Camden, Riley, Peyton and Delaney by Don and Ann Yingling
Stephen Huntoon
Colin Vissering
Marie R. Uren
Edward A. and Ann B. Vogt
Gail and Judy Williams
George W. and Leslie J. Brodka
Chad and Lindsey Hill
Charles and Sara Fitzroy
In Memory of Thomas J. and Jeanette H. Daves
In Loving Memory of Mike Kirby
Georgie Morris Garbisch
Amy S. and Richard W. Meekins
Vara Jean and Guy Reeser III
Cindy and Jim Reed
Melinda Simpkins
Richard Lynch
Richard Tilghman
Carolyn Timms
In Loving Memory of Pearl O. Usilton, Alma M. Todd and Valerie A. Pinder
Anonymous
David and Pattie Sherrill
Sheila Fifer
Jennie Hyatt
Christopher Rigaux
In Memory of Jean Claude Bernasse
In Memory of Fred and Betty Fox
In Memory of Laszlo Zsebedics, Robert H. Strong Sr. and Greg L. Romain
In Memory of a Loved One by Donald and Margaret Powell
Barbara Oxnam
In Memory of Jerry Jana
John and Marilyn Morris
In Memory of Lon Smith
Carol W. Armstrong
Catherine W. Cooper
N. S. Greenhawk
In Memory of Suzanne Lourie
For Debra and Darla
Michael N. and Gail M. O’Keefe
In Memory of Paul and Louise Connolly
Mary “Polly” Carroll
In Loving Memory of my Mom, Deanie Healy
Eunice B. Shearer
Claire Weibe
Paul Connolly
In Memory of Maynard and Doris Stewart
In Honor of our Wonderful Oxford Neighbors
In Memory of Thelma Hopkins Vaughn, Edith Moore and Toady Dulin
In Memory of Douglas Jefferson
In Memory of Albert and Marie DeMoss
In Memory of Henry and Edna Gannon
Marty and Al Sikes
In Loving Memory of my brother-in-law, Lon Smith
Jacqueline Scarborough
Barbara and Paul Denton
Steve and Mary Kay Shearer
Paul and Faith Carroll
Flora Sossi
Vicki Moroughan
In Memory of Norma “Sis” Daffin
In Memory of our Parents from Phillip and Kathy Stovall
In Loving Memory of my Husband, Big Al Ledford
Gary and Judy Saluti
John Carkuff
In Memory of Ardie and Ken Bridges
George and Jo Merrill
Shirley H. Walker
Susan F. B. and Stephen R. Creyke
In Memory of Chris Cooper Watkins and Richard “Dick” Cooper
Alice and Bob Petizon
Wayne and Mary Wheeler
Jeff and Joanne Beemiller
Stan and Kathy Howeth
Anonymous
Carl and Susie Ewing
Don and Joyce Young
Bob and Kathy Kopec
Darla and Harry Downer
Patti and Ralph Case
Robert L. and Sharon K. Murray
In Memory of Dot and Warren Bornhoeft
In Memory of Robert V.
Richard and Mary Ann Stephenson
Joyce T. and L. Bradley Baker M.D.
In Loving Memory of Ernest and Dorothy Blazejak
In Honor of my “Gal Pals” — Dotty, Barb, Judy, Patsy, Susie and Pat from
Brenda
In Memory of Clarice and Aaron Rosenfield
Sonia G. White
Debbie and Gary Molchan
Dana C. McGrath
Betsy McGrath Greco
Camilla H. Kneale
Jay A. and Judith P. Anglada
Pauline A. Reiher
Ann S. Harding
Alpha Delta Kappa Maryland Xi Chapter
Jack and Bernadette McLain
Jeffrey S. Rice
John and Rita Horney
Pam and Jim Harris
Mr. Francis C. Harwood Jr.
In Memory of my Parents, Carroll and Patsy McNeal
Donna W. Newhouse
Anonymous
Anita E. and Robert E. Guenther
Sara M. Crowder
Lana W. Harding TTEE
John J. Svehla
Patricia Childs Crane
Coats Lodge No. 102
Joe and Fran Luggerio
Don Goodliffe
In Memory of Joanne Miller
James L. and Diane M. Daffin
John A. Atwood
H. Wade and Janice M. Dudrow
Gail Lewis
Kent Island Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary
In Loving Memory of Cecil and Sarah
In Loving Memory of my Bob, Marge and our Families and Friends
Susan L. and Maurice E. Newnam III
Cathy and Doyle Cox
Harold and Judy Leight
Louis and Andrea Mullikin
Matthew and Denise Bach
In Memory of Anne L. Smith
Peter M. and Deborah Alice Smith
The Serenity Hearts Red Hatters
Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Men
Fred and Lesley Israel
Homan F. Hallock
John W. Andres
Anonymous
Henry P. Dove
John F. and Doris R. Hall
