Things have gone from bad to worse this year for Christopher Baker, who is struggling to care for his three children on his own while their mother is incarcerated in addition to dealing with his own post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

Tessa has been in jail since March, leaving Christopher alone to care for Jonathan, 8, David, 5, and Juliet, 4, who has autism. The family had some money saved up that has helped them get by. Three months ago, Christopher lost his job, and their savings are running out.

He has been working side jobs when he can get a baby-sitter, while he searches for full-time work and tries to keep a roof over their heads. Christopher’s mother died, and he has no other family.

Now Christmas is coming. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help Christopher provide a good Christmas for his children.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $47,505.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

Delmarva Chapter 570 Military Order of the Purple Heart

Tim Kagan Jr.

Della M. Andrew

Jean C. Everngam

Diana and Sherwood Johnson

Elinor S. and Arthur B. Cecil III

Idlewild Ruritan Club

Gloria A. Gibson

Carolyn W. Roslund

Margaret M. Lane

In Memory of Mary Ann Blakeney Abeska

In Memory of Judith J. Compton

Valerie G. S. & Thomas E. Hirsch III

Kenneth M. Miller

Phoebe C. Reynolds

Anonymous

Carla C. Howell

Chestnut Grove United Methodist Women’s

Carter N. Jump

Easton Lions Club

Women’s Club of St. Michaels

Cathy and Thomas E. Hill

Virginia and Michael E. Borner

Lesley L. and Fred Israel

Anonymous

Cynthia Miller

Gene and Cindy Counihan

In memory of Bruce R. Levin, Christine Cooper Watkins and Richard H. Cooper

Carroll J. Waskins

In loving memory of Jesse Adelle Willis

In loving memory of Stephanie Ladd Meredith

The Women from New Beginnings United Methodist Church

The Cole Sisters’ Charitable Gift Fund of the National Catholic Community Foundation

Elizabeth Koprowski

Sandra R. and Halden Curtiss Totten

Charles Semans

Angela K. and Roger E. Price

Jerry B. and Jacqueline H. Smith

Pierre Bernasse

Walter Wright

Gloria and Jon Files

Carol T. Patterson

Anthony H. and Camille M. Passarella

John and Fran Wolfe

In Honor of the Employees at Campbell’s Boatyards

Susan and Curry Wilford

In Memory of Robert L. Culhane

In Loving Memory of my son, Jeffery Culhane

Shirley and Frank Foster

In Memory of Anne Wildstein, Manuel Wildstein, Constance Phillips, LC Phillips and Malcolm Bahrenburg

Activities Singles Klub “ASK”

In Honor of Camden, Riley, Peyton and Delaney by Don and Ann Yingling

Stephen Huntoon

Colin Vissering

Marie R. Uren

Edward A. and Ann B. Vogt

Gail and Judy Williams

George W. and Leslie J. Brodka

Chad and Lindsey Hill

Charles and Sara Fitzroy

In Memory of Thomas J. and Jeanette H. Daves

In Loving Memory of Mike Kirby

Georgie Morris Garbisch

Amy S. and Richard W. Meekins

Vara Jean and Guy Reeser III

Cindy and Jim Reed

Melinda Simpkins

Richard Lynch

Richard Tilghman

Carolyn Timms

In Loving Memory of Pearl O. Usilton, Alma M. Todd and Valerie A. Pinder

Anonymous

David and Pattie Sherrill

Sheila Fifer

Jennie Hyatt

Christopher Rigaux

In Memory of Jean Claude Bernasse

In Memory of Fred and Betty Fox

In Memory of Laszlo Zsebedics, Robert H. Strong Sr. and Greg L. Romain

In Memory of a Loved One by Donald and Margaret Powell

Barbara Oxnam

In Memory of Jerry Jana

John and Marilyn Morris

In Memory of Lon Smith

Carol W. Armstrong

Catherine W. Cooper

N. S. Greenhawk

In Memory of Suzanne Lourie

For Debra and Darla

Michael N. and Gail M. O’Keefe

In Memory of Paul and Louise Connolly

Mary “Polly” Carroll

In Loving Memory of my Mom, Deanie Healy

Eunice B. Shearer

Claire Weibe

Paul Connolly

In Memory of Maynard and Doris Stewart

In Honor of our Wonderful Oxford Neighbors

In Memory of Thelma Hopkins Vaughn, Edith Moore and Toady Dulin

In Memory of Douglas Jefferson

In Memory of Albert and Marie DeMoss

In Memory of Henry and Edna Gannon

Marty and Al Sikes

In Loving Memory of my brother-in-law, Lon Smith

Jacqueline Scarborough

Barbara and Paul Denton

Steve and Mary Kay Shearer

Paul and Faith Carroll

Flora Sossi

Vicki Moroughan

In Memory of Norma “Sis” Daffin

In Memory of our Parents from Phillip and Kathy Stovall

In Loving Memory of my Husband, Big Al Ledford

Gary and Judy Saluti

John Carkuff

In Memory of Ardie and Ken Bridges

George and Jo Merrill

Shirley H. Walker

Susan F. B. and Stephen R. Creyke

In Memory of Chris Cooper Watkins and Richard “Dick” Cooper

Alice and Bob Petizon

Wayne and Mary Wheeler

Jeff and Joanne Beemiller

Stan and Kathy Howeth

Anonymous

Carl and Susie Ewing

Don and Joyce Young

Bob and Kathy Kopec

Darla and Harry Downer

Patti and Ralph Case

Robert L. and Sharon K. Murray

In Memory of Dot and Warren Bornhoeft

In Memory of Robert V.

Richard and Mary Ann Stephenson

Joyce T. and L. Bradley Baker M.D.

In Loving Memory of Ernest and Dorothy Blazejak

In Honor of my “Gal Pals” — Dotty, Barb, Judy, Patsy, Susie and Pat from

Brenda

In Memory of Clarice and Aaron Rosenfield

Sonia G. White

Debbie and Gary Molchan

Dana C. McGrath

Betsy McGrath Greco

Camilla H. Kneale

Jay A. and Judith P. Anglada

Pauline A. Reiher

Ann S. Harding

Alpha Delta Kappa Maryland Xi Chapter

Jack and Bernadette McLain

Jeffrey S. Rice

John and Rita Horney

Pam and Jim Harris

Mr. Francis C. Harwood Jr.

In Memory of my Parents, Carroll and Patsy McNeal

Donna W. Newhouse

Anonymous

Anita E. and Robert E. Guenther

Sara M. Crowder

Lana W. Harding TTEE

John J. Svehla

Patricia Childs Crane

Coats Lodge No. 102

Joe and Fran Luggerio

Don Goodliffe

In Memory of Joanne Miller

James L. and Diane M. Daffin

John A. Atwood

H. Wade and Janice M. Dudrow

Gail Lewis

Kent Island Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary

In Loving Memory of Cecil and Sarah

In Loving Memory of my Bob, Marge and our Families and Friends

Susan L. and Maurice E. Newnam III

Cathy and Doyle Cox

Harold and Judy Leight

Louis and Andrea Mullikin

Matthew and Denise Bach

In Memory of Anne L. Smith

Peter M. and Deborah Alice Smith

The Serenity Hearts Red Hatters

Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Men

Fred and Lesley Israel

Homan F. Hallock

John W. Andres

Anonymous

Henry P. Dove

John F. and Doris R. Hall

