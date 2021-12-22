Jasmine Andrews is a single mom, struggling to make ends meet. She works at a local department store, but hours have been cut and she often only gets assigned two or three shifts a week. She has had to quarantine twice in the past two months due to COVID-19 exposure, which means no income coming in.

Jasmine said she is working to get caught up on her bills, and there’s no money left for presents for her two sons, Toby, 9, and Brandon, 1.

A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide a brighter Christmas for Toby and Brandon.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $87,915.58.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

Janet Mackey and Ron Ketter

Glenn and Kathy Slaughter

In Memory of Mary Lou Mosner and Ed, Jr., Michael and Patrick

Jean T. Brown

Charley and Nancy Kenney

Diane Miller

Dr. and Mrs. Justin T. Callahan

Kathleen Green

In Memory of Al Foster

Richard L. Calkins and Sally J. Montgomery

Talbot County Public School Retired Personnel Association

Mary Davis and Leland F. Newcomb

Fox Trucking, Inc.

In Loving Memory of Wayne Monath

Jim and Mary Lee Church

Dave and Sally Bent

Susan and Paul Carroll

In Memory of the Mothers, Eleanor Wilson and Barbara Taylor

John and Jan Foss

Richard C. Trippe, Marian B. Trippe and Richard C. Trippe Jr

Dr. Mark Zwanger and Dr. Malcolm Kram

Mary and Daniel McAuliffe

In Memory of Charlotte Krebs

Carl and Gwendolyn Oppenheim

Harry Allen

Charles and Sally Blizzard

In Memory of Sally Vermilye and Sarah Macqueen Willis

In Memory of the Dear Friends that have passed away this year

Susan and Paul Haddaway

Barbara J. Rose

Joyce and Bradley Frost

Michael and Sandra Twigg

Carol K. Friedel

Robert Case

Patricia M. Fox

In Memory of Julie Thomas

In Memory of JoAnna Thomas

Clare F. Kettell and Lynn Slifer

Talbot Democratic Women’s Club

