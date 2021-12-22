Jasmine Andrews is a single mom, struggling to make ends meet. She works at a local department store, but hours have been cut and she often only gets assigned two or three shifts a week. She has had to quarantine twice in the past two months due to COVID-19 exposure, which means no income coming in.
Jasmine said she is working to get caught up on her bills, and there’s no money left for presents for her two sons, Toby, 9, and Brandon, 1.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide a brighter Christmas for Toby and Brandon.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $87,915.58.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Janet Mackey and Ron Ketter
Glenn and Kathy Slaughter
In Memory of Mary Lou Mosner and Ed, Jr., Michael and Patrick
Jean T. Brown
Charley and Nancy Kenney
Diane Miller
Dr. and Mrs. Justin T. Callahan
Kathleen Green
In Memory of Al Foster
Richard L. Calkins and Sally J. Montgomery
Talbot County Public School Retired Personnel Association
Mary Davis and Leland F. Newcomb
Fox Trucking, Inc.
In Loving Memory of Wayne Monath
Jim and Mary Lee Church
Dave and Sally Bent
Susan and Paul Carroll
In Memory of the Mothers, Eleanor Wilson and Barbara Taylor
John and Jan Foss
Richard C. Trippe, Marian B. Trippe and Richard C. Trippe Jr
Dr. Mark Zwanger and Dr. Malcolm Kram
Mary and Daniel McAuliffe
In Memory of Charlotte Krebs
Carl and Gwendolyn Oppenheim
Harry Allen
Charles and Sally Blizzard
In Memory of Sally Vermilye and Sarah Macqueen Willis
In Memory of the Dear Friends that have passed away this year
