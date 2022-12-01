Danika Judy Preston is the single mother of two, a son, Daniel, 12, and daughter, Emma, 3. She is currently pursuing a nursing degree in hopes of creating a better life for her family.
She has been unemployed since August and has been braiding hair on the weekends to provide. Her children’s fathers aren’t in the picture, and she is trying to make ends meet on her own while going to school.
The money she makes weekends all goes to pay the bills with nothing left over for gifts. Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide a merry Christmas for Danika and her family.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $26,365.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Tom and Cathy Hill
In Loving Memory of James I. Heikes
Richard and Marian Trippe
James and Diane Daffin
Brian and Sharyn Spector
In Memory of Martin Hughes
Steve and Mary Kay Shearer
George and Helen Albury
Jo Merrill
In Loving Memory of Lon Smith
Anthony and Camille Passarella
In Memory of Suzanne Lourie
Carol James
In Memory of Anne Love Smith
Peter and Deborah Smith
Any & Richard Meekins
Prayers for a Blessed Christmas and 2023 — Kevin and Ellen Wile
Peggy Caulk
Carol Patterson
Michael and Gail O’Keefe
Eunice Shearer
In Memory of Paul and Louise Connolly by Cynthia Connolly
Sara M. Crowder
Debbie and Gary Molchan
Carol Armstrong
Jacqueline Scarborough
Chad and Lindsey Hill
Richard & Beverly Tilghman
In Memory of Polly
In Memory of Cecil and Sylvia Gannon
Jon and Gloria Files
In Loving Memory of Chris Cooper Watkins, Richard H. Cooper and Bruce R. Levin
Barbara Oxnam
Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Ladies Auxiliary
Merry Christmas from Bay Country Security and their Employees
