Rhonda works as a personal caregiver. Her elderly employer died about three months ago, and she hasn’t been able to find another client.
She is a single mom raising a 10-year-old son, Oscar. His dad isn’t in the picture. Rhonda’s mom helps out when she can but is struggling to meet her own bills.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help provide presents for Oscar to open Christmas morning.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $78,535.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Ina Jo and Jim Van Ness
In Memory of Grace R. Schuyler
In Memory of James and Jacqueline McDaniel
In Memory of Florence McDaniel Hopkins
Mary “Meezi” Goodwin
In Memory of Phyllis and Artie Jeffra
In Memory of Howard and Jessie Moffett
Andi and Don Foster
In Memory of James, Jim and Betty McQueeney
In Memory of Peter Wood, Love Daddio
Roberta Lilly
In Memory of Claude and Faye Cecil
Susan and Jack Sherman
Laurie and Beth Driggs-Athens, ME
In Loving Memory of Hayward and Catherine Henry
In Loving Memory of Linwood Baines Jr and Linwood Baines III
Elaine and Ed Bednarz
In Memory of Mary Weaver
In Memory of our Fathers, Morton L. Shearer and Robert J. Koch
Michael Boldosser
Francine and Vince DeSanctis
Talbot County Democratic Forum
Chris and Carter Bradshaw
In Loving Memory of Brandi Leigh Wright, Robert Wheatley and Billy Wright
John and Susan Dillon
In Honor of Dr. and Mrs. William Albers
In Memory of Alan Baynard
Anne H. Dudley
Edward Wyant
In Memory of Charlie Hemming, Harolyn Dunham, Hope Messick and Linda Heinmuller
In Memory of Al Lawing
In Loving Memory of Lillian and Eugene Mattingly, Louise and Richard
Bair and Fallen Comrades USMC
Deborah and James McKee
In Memory of Betty J. and William C. Hunt and Jon and Kelly Brown
In Honor of Midge Menzies and Leslie Ware for their amazing good works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.