When Richard’s wife got COVID-19 a little over a year ago and died, he found himself in a position he never expected — the single, disabled father of three young children, one still an infant.
Since his wife’s death, Richard has done his best to be both mother and father to Ricky Jr., 10, Robert, 8, and Rene, 18 months, but his disability check only goes so far. After rent, household bills and groceries, there’s nothing left for presents. His Christmas wish is for his children to find a few gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help make Richard’s wish come true and bring Christmas joy to his children.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $66,525.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Tim Kagan Jr.
Bay Country Chorus
In Honor of our Children & Grandchildren from Jack and Faye Shannahan
In Memory of Norman and Maria Shannahan
In Memory of Julian and Ruth Marshall
John and Laura Jean Sadler
Richard Roundtree
Vietnam Veterans of America — Chapter #648
Leo and Jean Nollmeyer
David and Sara Bent
Mark R. Smith
John G. Schreiner Rev Trust
Elizabeth & Rasmus Apenes
Scott’s United Methodist Church
Bruce A. Eppard
Nancy & Richard Swanson
Lynn R. Henderson
Kari Grimplin
Gregory Allis
Julie Quick
Mary Swanson
In Loving Memory of David C. Henry
In Loving Memory of Linwood Baines Jr. and Linwood Baines III
In Loving Memory of Hayward and Catherine Henry
In Loving Memory of Michael Baines
In Loving Memory of my Son, Ben Marshall
In Loving Memory of our Grandson, Ben Marshall, our Parents, Ernest and Blanch Clem and our Brothers, Bucky, Bill and Roland Clem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.