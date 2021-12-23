Charles Davis is a hard-working, single father. He has full custody of his youngest sons, Daniel, 5, and Derek, 4, plus he pays child support and helps with other expenses for his three older children, who live with their mother.

The IRS decided to audit him this past year, which means his taxes have been frozen along with any child tax credits he was expecting to receive. That has made an already challenging financial year even more challenging.

Charles is seeking help from the Brighter Christmas Fund to provide a good holiday for Daniel and Derek.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $95,050.58.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

In Memory of our Brother, John S. Nash

In Honor of the “Stitchers/Tinkers”

In Loving Memory of our Son, Warren by Lois and William Shepard

Rudolph W. Strickland Insurance

Norma L. Markley

In Memory of Ron Nickerson

Bill and Darla Sedgwick

Muriel Schied

Anonymous

In Memory of our Parents by Jerry and Tot O’Mara

Ann Peters Marvin

S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church

In Honor of Gavreel and River

In Honor of David and Carla Hill, Eric and Amy Steward and Dr. and Mrs. Steve Harris

In Loving Memory of Cal and Fran

Kate Mansfield

John T. Smith

Richard Ramsburg

John Doetzer

My Wife, Jane Swan

The Hargroves

Elizabeth and Rodney Tong

Fred and Yvonne Endy

Al DiCenso

Austine Clagett

Alan “Big Al” Poore

In Memory of Trevor James Ulrich

In Memory of Bobby and Peggy Wright

In Memory of my Father and Best Friend, Joseph Frock

In Memory of my Sister, Carol Toney and in support of brain cancer research

In Support of victims of domestic abuse

In Loving Memory of our Grandson, Ben Marshall and Ernest, Blanche, Bucky, Bill and Roland Clem

Jo Ann Storey

Michael Grosh

Glenda Saylor

In Honor of Ann Wilmer Hoon and Alexander Holliday Hoon Sr from Alec Hoon and Family

Jacqueline P. Wheatley

In Memory of Philip and Ann Beaven

John P. Knud-Hansen, MD

Jean and Leo Nollmeyer

In Memory of my Husband, Tom McGuinness

In Memory of Laurence Fish

In Loving Memories of Whole Wheat

In Memory of Emanuel R. Fisher

The Ayers Family

In Memory of Skip Haddaway

In Loving Memory of Vince Brown

Chuck and Susan Andrews

Barbara A. Kilchenstein

Anthony J. and Diane M. Mohan

Jane and Richard McCauley

Merry Christmas from the Finn Family

In Memory of our Son, Anthony Sparacino

In Honor of our “grands” Austin, Shaw, Claire, Finnley, McKenna, Ian and Reagan

In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Parks

Ellen P. and Gilbert W. Anderson

Mark and Susan Bryan

In Honor of my Mother, Marjorie Lyons

In Honor of Brayden, Brett and Clara Bringman

In Memory of Billy and Sandy Cooper

Anonymous

In Memory of Martin Hughes

Michael and Jean Kader, Wye Mills, MD

Yvonne W. Allen

Patricia E. Visgaitis

Talbot Squadron No. 70 Sons of the American Legion

From Ruth Decker in Memory of Pat Wittman

Charles L. and Mary Patricia Barry

In Memory of Bernice Miller

In Loving Memory of Mr. and Mrs. John Kellum Sr

Jim and Joan Nichols

