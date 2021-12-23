Charles Davis is a hard-working, single father. He has full custody of his youngest sons, Daniel, 5, and Derek, 4, plus he pays child support and helps with other expenses for his three older children, who live with their mother.
The IRS decided to audit him this past year, which means his taxes have been frozen along with any child tax credits he was expecting to receive. That has made an already challenging financial year even more challenging.
Charles is seeking help from the Brighter Christmas Fund to provide a good holiday for Daniel and Derek.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $95,050.58.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
