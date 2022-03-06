EASTON — BrightStar Care has received the 2022 Best of Home Care Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse, announced Thomas Graves, president and owner of BrightStar Care locations in Anne Arundel County, Easton and the Lower Shore of Maryland.
The Employer of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. With this designation, BrightStar Care is now ranked among the best employers of in-home caregivers in the region.
“We’re excited to congratulate BrightStar Care for their well-deserved achievement: earning the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award,” said Todd Austin, president of Home Care Pulse. “Since this award is based on employee feedback, it shows the dedication BrightStar has to providing their employees with a great working experience, ensuring clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers.”
Best of Home Care Employer of Choice award-winning providers work with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it can collect honest and unbiased feedback.
“We truly value the commitment and dedication of our team members – across our three Maryland territories – especially during these challenging times,” said Graves. “The leaders of our organization are invested in recruiting and retaining the very best caregivers in our communities, and we believe that in maintaining high levels of employee satisfaction, we are able to offer a quality home care experience, leading to overall client and family satisfaction.”
