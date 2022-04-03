BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in their regular-season home finale.
Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season.
Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington, and Ish Smith finished with 16.
Eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, the Wizards had won four of five.
Appearing bored by the lack of challenge by Washington, the crowd started the wave in the final quarter, something rarely seen at home games.
Boston opened a double-digit lead late in the first quarter on Tatum’s driving layup and was never tested.
The Celtics, who scored 35 points in each of the first two quarters, led by 13 after one quarter and 11 at halftime.
They pushed the lead to 20 — 80-60 — on Al Horford’s 3 from the top of the key three minutes into the second half.
Boston led by 25 points after three quarters, allowing coach Ime Udoka to rest his starters.
EXPERIMENTING
Udoka said before the game he’s most concerned with how his team’s performing going into the playoffs.
“It’s a balance, we’re worrying about ourselves and how we’re playing more so than the opponent and where we’re going to fall,” he said.
He’s also planning on trying different lineups after center Robert Williams III was lost for 4-to-6 weeks following left knee surgery on March 30.
“We need to keep looking at rotations and see what works best for us going forward,” he said.
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON
Tatum warmed up before the game, slowly jogging with a resistance band around his waist being held by a member of the team’s staff with his 4-year-old son, Deuce, running in front of him.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Opened a three-game road swing Sunday. ... Porzingis scored the Wizards’ final eight points of the first half after a relatively poor start.
Celtics: Tatum didn’t play the final quarter and Brown saw just a couple of minutes. ... Udoka said Tatum tested his sore right knee to see if he was able to play, as he has since he missed a game in Toronto on March 28. “It’s kind of been the process the last few games,” the coach said. ... Marcus Smart addressed the crowd before the game on Fan Appreciation Day, thanking them for “being the best sixth man you can ask for.”
UP NEXT
Wizards: At the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Celtics: At the Bulls on Wednesday.
Mavericks 118, Bucks 112
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help Dallas defeat Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 assists. Milwaukee was essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all of its usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. In six career games against the Bucks, Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles.
Dallas’ Dwight Powell added 22 points and 13 rebounds — one off his career high.
After a basket by Bobby Portis briefly gave the Bucks a one-point lead early in the fourth, Doncic led the Mavericks back by scoring or assisting on each of Dallas’ first 11 points in the final period.
Doncic hit a 3-pointer to put the Mavericks back ahead 93-91 with 9:04 left. He made a pair of free throws just over a minute later to make it 95-91. He capped the 7-0 run by finding Dorian Finney-Smith for a corner 3-pointer with 7:20 left.
Antetokounmpo made two free throws to cut the margin to five, but Doncic found Reggie Bullock for a corner 3-pointer that extended Dallas’ lead to 101-93 with 6:55 remaining.
The Bucks made one final charge.
Jrue Holiday sank a 3-pointer to cut the Mavericks’ lead to 101-98 midway through the fourth quarter. Powell responded by converting a conventional three-point play to make it 104-98 with 5:52 remaining.
The margin didn’t drop below five the rest of the way.
Bullock had 16 points, Jalen Brunson 15 and Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie 11 each for the Mavericks. Jrue Holiday had 20, Portis 17, Brook Lopez 14, Pat Connaughton 12 and Khris Middleton 11 for the Bucks.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: Forward/center Maxi Kleber didn’t play due to a sore right ankle. ... Mavericks coach Jason Kidd congratulated former Dallas coach Del Harris for his selection to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday, but said it’s about time another former Mavericks coach gets honored as well. “We’re all excited for him and his family because he should have been in there a long time ago,” Kidd said before the game. “The next guy we have to try to get in is Dick Motta. He should be in, too, a coach that maybe didn’t do the politic thing, but he came to work every day and so he’s the one that should be in the Hall of Fame next. Hopefully we can get him in.”
Bucks: Antetokounmpo’s season scoring average remained at 30.1 points. He entered the day ranked second in the league to LeBron James (30.3). Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was averaging 30.0 points. Antetokounmpo has never won the scoring title.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: At Detroit on Wednesday. The Mavericks will be completing a four-game trip before finishing the regular season with two home games.
Bucks: At Chicago on Tuesday. The Bucks are 3-0 against the Bulls and will be trying to complete a regular-season sweep of the series.
