EASTON — On Sunday, Oct. 10, the Preston Automotive Group held its inaugural Frog’s Fairway Golf Tournament at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton. With the tournament being held in October, Preston decided to have the tournament be centered around raising awareness for breast cancer. That being said, the proceeds of $37,802 from the event are being donated to Women Supporting Women and Making Strides.
Preston Automotive Group President David Wilson Jr. said during his opening speech at the tournament, “Breast cancer is a disease that has unfortunately impacted many lives, but it seems to be one that will not leave our family alone.”
As the people within the Preston organization have personal connections to breast cancer with various family members as well as associates having breast cancer, Preston wanted to have this tournament to honor those warriors who are currently battling or have beaten cancer as they are an inspiration each and every day with their strength and determination.
The tournament would not have been possible without the event sponsors as well as 29 teams that signed up to play. Wilson said, “We are always thankful for the way our local community rallies around us. Whether it is for missions we are trying to accomplish in business or events such as these that we are organizing, the community never fails to show their support.”
Preston is not only thankful for the 116 players and 31 sponsors, but also wants to thank the other organizations and volunteers that made the tournament be so successful. The support from Hog Neck Golf Course from start to finish helped the tournament go as smoothly as possible. Women Supporting Women volunteers donated time and energy in helping with the 50/50 raffle and bundle sales. Charity Golf Guns gave the players an amazing experience with the AR-15 Golf Gun. Port Life T-Shirts raised money to provide port T-shirts to those needing chemotherapy. Red Shef and Eagle’s Café provided great food and drinks.
Wilson also extended a big thank you to all the volunteers that helped with all the day of event duties such as managing holes in one, setting up and cleaning up, and running registration.
The Preston Automotive Group is looking forward to keeping this tradition each October as a way to continue to raise awareness for breast cancer. Along with the tournament, Preston wraps a truck each year that travels around to local community events for people to sign and share words of hope. Also, during the month of October, pink frogs are given out for each vehicle purchase from any Preston Automotive Group store. For more information, visit prestoncares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.