EASTON — 4 Dogs, one goal, and now the latest Eastern Shore hangout is officially on the map.
4 Dogs Brewing Co. & Pub held its grand opening at Marlboro Plaza in Easton on Saturday, July 8, taking advantage of the break in the rainy weather to celebrate with family and friends at a lively and festive ceremony.
The 4 Dogs of the location’s namesake — operating manager Patrick Ragan, who, along with childhood friends Jim Marvel (business operations), Paul Setter (retail merchandising), and Matt Liska (brewsmith) — all graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School in New Jersey after attending Haddonfield Middle School together, before making their way to the Eastern Shore.
The quartet blended their individual expertise and experience to contribute toward the opening of the brewpub, along with Hank Patterson and Daniel Bugh, who are also partners in the business endeavor. It’s currently the only brick-and-mortar location in Easton serving its own craft beer and pub fare.
“It’s been fantastic,” said Ragan at the grand opening. “The soft opening was planned, and there are hiccups and hills and valleys. We’ve been working through all that, and as we’ve been quiet about being open, it’s given us time to resolve some of the problems with fine-tuning.
“The community has been asking for a place like this because a lot of the other businesses that did this are now closed, so there’s a need to fill that void,” added Ragan. “That inviting feeling of just hanging out with your family and friends, being in an open space, that’s what we want.”
4 Dogs is in what used to be Snifters Craft Beer & Wine Bistro, which — in addition to a lounge atmosphere — also afforded live music and entertainment and was owned by Joe Petro, who also owns Hair O’ the Dog Wine and Spirits right next door. Petro, along with Tim Miller of National Premium in Easton, both aided the discovery and formalization processes that went into the opening of 4 Dogs. Marvel, as well as his fellow 4 Dogs founders, stressed how the timing of everything was just right, and helping hands and opportune circumstances all played critical roles.
“We received encouragement from not only our potential consumers and customers, but also from other business owners, and also the Easton Economic Development Committee,” said Marvel. “People in the permit departments, contractors, everybody who worked on the opening, we are really fortunate how it all came together.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing how things evolve,” added Marvel. “We’re really just starting and still putting on some of the finishing touches.”
The beer list — for now — includes Sittin’ on the Dachshund of the Bay (American Wit), Hoptank (New England IPA), Hair O’ the Dog (Hazy Double IPA), Easton Terrier (India Pale Ale), LabraDorchester (Amber Ale), St. Beernard (Lager), Are You Fur Real? (Pale Ale), and Last But Not Leashed (Oatmeal Stout). Liska, whose brewing recipes made the considerable list happen, already has a favorite in the lineup.
“We’ve got a truly unique beer in our Sittin’ on the Dachshund of the Bay,” said Liska. “It’s an American Wit, 100 percent Belgian ingredients crossed with American straining and yeast, you bring them together, you put a little coriander in, a little orange peel, it’s got a little bit of a bite to it, but it’s smooth, with a great finish.”
Being a brewsmith who works with key ingredients all day, the need for strong chemistry between people, products and processes was also not lost on Liska.
“I know that the one thing that the four of us talked about from Day 1, which is if we’re going to do this, let’s do this right,” said Liska. “Two things came into play. One was if you look at this brewery, like a structure, the four of us are each of the four pillars that make it work. And each of us has unique skill sets that we brought into this. But beyond the unique skill sets that got us into this business, we kind of culminated on what’s the ideal brewpub atmosphere, what type of a place we would like to present.
“We’ve got a full bar, and we source local products, local distilleries, etc.,” added Liska. “So we feel like, from that standpoint, we’ve got everything covered. And then, what else do you want to buy? Well, you want really good food. And so you want to get friendly people to wait on you, and we feel like we brought those things together.”
Shuffleboard, dart boards, and a Golden Tee golf simulator is joined by live music and comedy routines, and future trivia nights as the entertainment options now and down the road at 4 Dogs. The menu includes classics such as Buffalo Wings, Crab Balls, and Philly Cheese Steak, along with curiosities such as Porky Mac, Jalapeno Bacon, Mojo Marinated Grilled Chicken, and Crispy Fried Garbanzo Beans.
The history of the Town of Easton is also sprinkled throughout the brewpub, from photography sourced from the historical society to a canine favorite in the hall outside the office and near the kitchen area.
“We wanted to make sure again that we incorporated the history of the town and that we were just offering a space that is for everyone to enjoy,” said Setter. “And I think that’s really important in a town like Easton. You take a look at some of the pictures on the wall; they go back to the ’30s and ’40s and even the fire hydrant from the fire department.
“The history is important, and we’re proud of that,” added Setter. “So far, the reception for those elements has been awesome as well — a little bit of new, a little bit of old.”
The grand opening filled the brewpub and also provided musical entertainment from local artist Alli Pinsky and the AlliCats. The buzz was palpable, with the 4 Dogs going table to table greeting guests, and the server, bar, and kitchen staff were in full swing. Food, drinks, and conversation were flowing with the good times.
“The whole community has come together and said, ‘Thank you,’” said Ragan. “I have people walk up to me all the time and say thank you for opening this business, and that’s so heartwarming. To have that feeling of appreciation for all the work that you’re doing. Sometimes you feel like you’ve hit this wall, and it makes it easier to push through and get here. That’s the best feeling in the world.”
Added Setter: “We worked really hard to make this a comfortable community place. Matt said a few times, ‘This is Easton’s place, and we’re just providing some beer and some food and some atmosphere.’ But everyone has been just so wonderful. It seems like everything really fell into place for this to happen.”
The soft opening on June 27 set the stage for the grand opening, and the excitement was bubbling within the 4 Dogs and with social media posts leading up to the momentous occasion. Speaking with the 4 Dogs reveals one key, not-so-secret ingredient to the success — hard work. The opening was a hit, and now the next wave begins.
“There were a lot of discussion points because everybody has a lot of passion, and not only for the beer,” said Marvel. “We weren’t always on the same page, and we had quite a bit of debate. But ultimately, we were able to come to an aligned point of view, and once we did that, Pat was off to the races and he was getting things done here; we would not be here and be open if it wasn’t for his commitment. The value of everybody’s individual experience really came through, and people did all the things that they were good at.”
Added Liska: “I don’t know if I can put all the feelings into words because so many things come to mind, but the overarching theme is our friendship, and having something that is shared between the four of us and being able to come together. They always say, ‘Don’t go to work with your friends, or don’t go into business with your friends because then they won’t be your friends.’ Unless, of course, it’s a brewery.”
