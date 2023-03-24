CHESTER — For all the diversity found on Kent Island and the Eastern Shore, one thing has been missing that no one noticed – no one except Marietta and James “Jim” Worley. The Worely’s now own and operate the new Filipino and Asian Market on Kent Island, the only store on the Shore supplying key ingredients to the more than 40,000 strong Filipino and Asian community on the Shore.
Sitting down with Marietta, she explained she had run a similar store for her sister in Milan, Italy, where she and Jim met years ago. When they first moved to the area, they researched the niche they hoped their store might fill. What they found is a vibrant community need for Filipino, Indonesian, Thai, and Japanese traditional ingredients and ready made dishes. “It took a couple of tries,” she related, but they were finally able to open the doors for a soft launch in November of 2022. Located to the north of Route 50, just off exit 39B at 109 Chester Station Lane in Chester, the store is easy to reach from either direction. Marietta also notes many of their customers are straight up foodies, who appreciate the selection of over 1500 various products. Jim added, “That’s just what we have in stock today, we add new products all the time based on what our customers are looking for!”
It is clear the family run business is focused on providing a personal touch. During this interview, Marietta, Jim and their son Jayson all greeted customers by name. They are getting mostly repeat business from all corners of the Kent Island community, as well as patrons from as far away as Dover, DE and Dorchester County. While they are not intending to be in competition with similar businesses on the western shore, they said they are providing a service no one else is addressing.
They plan to expand their reach with new offerings in the late spring/early summer. Jim explained they are working with area businesses to find commercial kitchen space in order to augment their already impressive offerings with fresh-cooked, ready to eat offerings. This may one day include a food truck concept with additional dishes – all of them traditional. “Marietta can cook with the best of them,” Jim quipped when asked who would be doing the cooking. They are also working on plans to add fruits and vegetables to their market, and are working on obtaining the necessary permits and supply chain to support the effort. Supply chain is one area they have struggled with, since many suppliers do not deliver to the Eastern Shore, requiring costly sojourns across the bridge to keep the shelves stocked with the products and variety their customers have come to expect.
Between waiting on numerous customers, Jim added, “We have received such a warm welcome here in the community from both customers and other businesses — we are striving to not only provide a service, but also to be contributing members of the business community.” Jim and Marietta both believe, “you bloom where you are planted.” From all appearances they are not just blooming, they are in full blossom, and if the past four months are any indication, the Worley’s are laying down roots to last a long while. If you are looking for authentic ingredients for your next Filipino or Asian dish, this is the place to look. For more information find them on Facebook.
