Raising pets can be rewarding, challenging… and unexpected. I once watched our Labrador “wolf down” an entire loaf of Wonder Bread (plastic bag included) off our kitchen counter!! Here are a dozen tips to protect your pets from injury or death:
• Expect the unexpected
Anything you can do to reduce the unexpected will reduce the risk of injury. If you think your pet will not do something or cannot get into something--think again!
• Limit access
Install baby gates to keep pets in safe areas and block small spaces behind washer/dryers, holes in walls, or tiny nooks. Use childproof latches to keep paws from prying open cabinets. Install netting between stair railings with zip ties to prevent pets getting stuck.
• Prevent poisoning
Chocolate is not the only harmful thing your pet can ingest. Sugar free gum or candy (especially those containing Xylitol), avocados, caffeine, grapes, raisins, garlic, onions, alcohol, or other toxic items such as antifreeze or fertilizer are dangerous. Stick to pet food for your pets.
• Store out of reach
Store all cleaning solutions and household products out of reach of pets (and children). Add your veterinarian’s number into your phone’s emergency contact list.
• Protect from suffocation
Few people realize bags food is packaged in (like potato chip bags) can suffocate a pet. If a pet sticks its head into such a bag and inhales, it can collapse the bag around its face and block all airways. That is why it is imperative to cut up all food packaging bags and keep your garbage cans tightly sealed so the lure of food remnants does not lead to accidental suffocation.
• Practice plant safety
Certain plants can be toxic to pets, whether inside or outside. Lilies, rhododendrons, morning glories, and even the wild mushrooms growing in the backyard can be lethal to pets. Use wise judgement in landscaping your yard and in the types of houseplants displayed inside.
• Contain you pets
Keeping your pet crated for extended periods of time while you are at work can be difficult, but it can avoid pet troubles. Consider dedicating an easily cleanable area in your home to contain your pet. If you do this, inform your neighbors where your pet stays while you are away so they can inform the fire department in the event of a fire and rescue your pet.
• Buy pet insurance
While no pet owner wants to see his or her pet injured, if this happens, the cost for quality veterinary care can be quite costly. Consider buying pet insurance. This can be very affordable, have a low deductible, and reduce the cost of veterinary care for your beloved pet.
• Create a pet “Go Bag”
Fill a portable “go bag” with pet essentials in case you need to evacuate your home due to disaster. Include any medications, papers, food, water bottle, and bowl.
• Practice Fire safety
Keep your pets away from hot stoves, sizzling barbecue grills, roaring fireplaces, bonfires, and even candles.
• Avoid shocks
Pets can be seriously burned or electrocuted if they bite an electrical cord. Keep these cords away from dogs by taping them to walls, hiding them under carpets, or placing them under furniture
• Ask Your vet
When in doubt, consult your veterinarian. Ask how to keep your pet safe, what to do in the event of an accident, or what symptoms may indicate an accidental poisoning.
These effective safety tips can allow your pet to have a long and happy life, bringing you much joy and companionship.
