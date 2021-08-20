GRASONVILLE — Nothing relaxes like a soothing whirlpool bath, with jets increasing blood flow, relaxing sore muscles, and melting away stress. When I recently turned on the jets, I noticed floating black flakes. This week I discovered that these black flakes are an accumulation of mildew, mold, bacteria, oils, and soaps within the piping. Despite emptying your tub, water remains in the pipes and can create a fertile environment for bacteria growth. So, here are seven tips to keep your tub jets clean:
• Avoid Using Bath Products
While using a baby oil, bubble bath, Epsom salts, or essential oils can make your bathing experience more luxurious, these can also clog your jets or damage the water pump. Check your manufacturer’s manual for any allowable bath products. (If you choose to use these products, do a thorough clean-up after each use.)
• Clean With Fresh Water
Reduce scummy build-up by rinsing out your system after each use. Empty your tub and refill with clean, COLD water, ensuring that the water level is several inches above the jets. Operate the jets for 5-10 minutes. Then shut them off and drain the tub.
• Do a Periodic Light Clean
The frequency of a light clean depends upon your use of the tub. If you use it daily, then a weekly light clean is good. If you use it less, then perhaps once a month will suffice.
Fill the tub with hot water two to three inches above the jets. Add two teaspoons of a reduced foaming disinfectant or dishwashing soap. Run the jets for 5-10 minutes, allowing the cleaner to fully penetrate them. Turn off the jets and drain the tub. Now, fill the tub with COLD water two to three inches above the jets and run for 5-10 minutes to flush the system. Then turn off the jets and drain the tub.
• Do a Deeper Clean
Do a deeper clean three-four times a year to deter bacteria growth. A deep clean takes a light clean one step further by adding two and a half cups of household bleach. After running the tub for 5-10 minutes with hot water two to three inches above the active jets, turn off the jets, and drain the tub. Then fill the tub with COLD water to the same water level as before, run the jets for five to ten minutes, and then drain the tub.
Some manufacturers may warn against using bleach as it could damage rubber gaskets, so consult your owner’s manual first. You can use a commercial jet cleaner in lieu of bleach. In some serious cases, you may still need to sparingly use bleach--just be certain to run the cool water rinse to complete the process.
• Clean with Green
You can substitute white vinegar for bleach. It is safer for the jets and environmentally friendly.
• Be Hands On
There may be times when you need to apply hard work to clean your tub. Use a clean, soft rag and a bottle brush to wipe around the jets after your rinsing. To clean behind the jet covers, use dental floss to reach these challenging areas.
• Hire a Cleaner
If you recently bought a home, the prior owner may not have ever thoroughly cleaned the tub jets. Hiring a professional cleaner to remove built-up soap scum and bacteria can start you off with a clean tub.
Taking proper care of your whirlpool tub will ensure years of healthy and enjoyable water therapy, dramatically enhancing the quality of your life.
