We recently stayed with friends in Virginia and chuckled with our good friend Fern as she recounted a horrifying experience. “While trying to slide my slipper on one morning last week, I noticed something stuck inside. When I picked up my slipper and moved into the light, I was shocked to see a small pair of beady eyes glaring menacingly at me!”
When she finally stopped laughing, Fern explained that she then took her slipper outside and ended up pulling a small bat out of her slipper--which was not an easy task! After allowing her to take photos with her phone, it then flew off seeking another roost.
Summer is a great time to have friends and relatives visit and spend time with you! However, it is also a season when rodents, bugs, and snakes seek to escape the heat. By employing these seven essential steps, you can enjoy summer with a minimum of “inPESTations.”
• Keep garage doors closed. Keeping garage doors closed as much as possible will keep out bats, mice, and those pesky flies. While the doors are closed, why not apply some lubricant to the garage door opener chain, cables, and tracks? This often-overlooked task will pay off dividends in the future delaying replacement.
• Be a Leak Hunter. Summer is a great time to perform interior and exterior maintenance, sealing gaps around doors, windows, pipes, and hoses that let air conditioned/heated air out and unwelcome mice and bugs in. Don’t forget to check your attic, crawl space, basement, under sinks, and around any exterior pipe/electrical penetrations. There are a wide variety of spray foam products that work well for this task.
• Trim shrubbery. Overgrown shrubbery close to the home can provide a nice home for bee nests, mosquitos, and potentially provide concealment for burglars as well. Shrubbery with deep roots can also hold moisture that can harm your foundation or basement walls when the water expands and contracts in the winter. This is a secret threat most homeowners rarely consider. It might be wise to remove these shrubs and replace them with less invasive shrubbery.
• Snake proof your yard. Snakes are always looking for cool, dark places to hunt and hide, so remove the pile of leaves next to the house or at the bottom of the outside basement entrance. Move the bird bath away from the house so it doesn’t become a “snake bath” as well. There are a variety of products to use around your lot to keep snakes away but a simple one is to simply spray ammonia, which snakes avoid at all costs.
• Remove woodpiles. Keeping woodpiles next to your house attracts not only snakes, bugs, and spiders, but also termites. Move your wood pile away from the house and buy a rack or build a covered platform to keep it dry.
• Replace wood mulch. Mulched landscaped beds around your home enhance its look—but also attract termites. Replace your wood mulch with rubber mulch, made from recycled tires, and make annual mulching a thing of the past! (If you don’t do this, be sure your home has an active termite protection plan!)
• Patch screen doors and windows. Patching torn screens is easy! You can use a patch kit quickly and block bugs from joining your party.
Pest-proofing your home is something you can do now and reap the benefits for years to come. For a listing of some of the products that can help you protect your home, visit www.reenwaterman.com and click Resources. Please e-mail me at reendwaterman@gmail.com if you have questions.
