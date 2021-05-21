GRASONVILLE — “Keep the Home-Fires Burning” was a patriotic World War I song, but today we need to sing a different tune- — “Prevent Our Homes from Burning!” With proper training and knowledge, fire extinguishers can save lives.
Findings from a 4-year study conducted by the National Fire Prevention Association revealed that 27% of reported fires happened in homes. Over 2,600 civilians perished, more than 11,000 people were injured, and property damages exceeded $7 billion. Cooking, heating, electrical/lighting systems, intentional fire setting, and smoking materials are the most significant causes of home fires. While cooking is the main cause of home fires, tobacco smoking is the leading cause of home fire deaths.
Common mistakes when dealing with a house fire include:
Panicking.
Re-entering your home.
Not covering your mouth (Smoke inhalation can be fatal).
Not shutting off power in an electrical fire.
Moving objects on fire.
Going through a room on fire.
Breaking windows to let in air.
Running around if are on fire (If you are on fire--stop, drop to floor, and roll to extinguish the flames.)
Not aiming extinguisher at the base of the fire.
Using the wrong fire extinguisher.
Throwing water on a grease fire.
In the event of a fire, DO NOT waste precious time looking for “stuff” — JUST GET OUT! If you do not feel you can handle the fire—close the door behind you and call 9-1-1.
It is important to prepare for an unexpected fire with evacuation being of paramount importance. Do you practice “fire drills” that teach evacuation and the final accounting of everyone afterward?
A, B, C, D, and K are the five types of extinguishers. (Type D is mainly for factories and type K for commercial kitchens.) Each is identified for the fire(s) it extinguishes. Types A, B, and C are the main household extinguishers to consider. Class A extinguishers will handle ordinary combustible fires involving paper or wood. Class B extinguishers work on flammable liquids—grease, gasoline, or oil. Class C extinguishers are for electrical fires.
Consumers can purchase multi-class extinguishers, with labels depicting pictures of the type of fires they will/will not extinguish. You can buy these online, at the hardware store, or in most big box stores. Older fire extinguishers have colored geometric shapes with letter designations. Newer extinguishers employ a picture and labeling approach so you can quickly see which fire(s) they will extinguish.
Fire extinguishers should be mounted on walls in secured brackets or located where anyone can find them in the event of a fire. Read and properly follow the directions for cleaning, inspecting, and maintaining your fire extinguisher. Many fire extinguishers have gauges that display proper pressure while some need to be pressure treated or shaken regularly. If you have any doubt about the condition of your extinguisher — replace it!
So, how do you use an extinguisher? The acronym P.A.S.S. describes the simple process:
P. Pull the pin at the top of the extinguisher that prevents accidental discharge.
A. Aim the nozzle at the fire’s base.
S. Stand about 8 feet from the fire and Squeeze the handle to release the contents of your extinguisher. (If you release the handle, the extinguisher will stop discharging.)
S. Sweep the nozzle back and forth across the base of the fire.
Slowly move forward to extinguish the remaining fire.
Stand ready to repeat the process if it re-ignites.
Where home fires are concerned, the proverb “better safe than sorry” provides sound logic. Preparing to deal with a home fire brings great peace of mind and can save lives. Do not delay. Purchase your home fire extinguisher today!
