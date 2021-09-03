GRASONVILLE — For Sale by Owner (FSBO) transactions are rising nationwide. While saving the sales commission is the primary impetus behind owner sales, technological advances now make selling your home easier. In 2019, according to Redfin.com, over 20% of home sellers sold their home on their own or with a limited-service broker (one offering a la carte services), and this number continues to increase. Surprisingly, this burgeoning number includes a dramatic spike in owner sales of homes over $1 million.
These 7 tips can help you successfully sell your home:
• Price
Proper pricing is essential for a successful sale. While data on home sales was the proprietary information of real estate agents in the past, companies such as Zillow.com now offer formulas for determining property value (though not always accurate.) The best way to determine true value is to pay a residential appraiser for an appraisal, which merges comparable market sales data with reconstruction costs.
• Condition
Clean, well-organized homes impress buyers. Repair broken fixtures, spruce up with fresh paint, and replace worn carpet. If you can’t afford repairs, you can offer an allowance at closing.
Since you made the decision to move, start packing. An uncluttered home allows buyers to better see your home. If you have valuable possessions, place them out of sight!
Pay for a professional home inspection and make corrections before buyers see your home. Make a copy of the inspection report and copies of paid receipts for repairs available for buyers to review. If your home is serviced by a well and septic system, have these inspections completed as well.
• Marketing
Exposing your home to the world is easier than ever before. Pay a local sign company to create a custom sign for your front yard with a free Google Voice number (forwardable to your personal phone). To design a professional home flyer or website, bid out your project on Upwork.com, Fiverr.com, or Elance.com.
Looking for more exposure? Check out five top websites for owner sales:
Houzeo.com, ForSaleByOwner.com, Zillow.com, Trulia.com, and FSBO.com. These sites offer varying features worth comparing.
• Showing
Since you are not represented by a broker, the best way to vet a buyer’s motivation or financial ability is to require a buyer to email you a pre-approval letter and copy of his/her driver’s license before allowing him/her to see your home. If someone is simply posing as a buyer, he/she will disappear. If you live alone, invite a friend or relative to be present during showings. When showing your home, for obvious reasons, keep all buyers together as you walk them through the house.
• Co-operation
Don’t discount local real estate agents. Many FSBO.’s will wisely display on their signs the words “broker protected”, which means you, the seller, will pay a commission to a selling broker. If agents call to chat with you or preview your home, engage with them. They may represent the right buyer.
• Contract to Closing
Be amenable to offers but stick to your bottom line. Ask a local real estate attorney, title company, or agent what fees they would charge to draft a contract for your home and guide you through closing.
• Inspections
The worst part of any home sale is the inspections following contracting. Anything can go wrong, so expect problems, and be prepared to pay for repairs or credit larger amounts to buyers at closing.
These tips can help you navigate the home selling process on your own. This experience may be both financially rewarding and well worth your effort!
