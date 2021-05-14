EASTON — Nothing is more disconcerting than having those “Uh Oh” moments. You know what I mean… the ones where you think, “Did I really do/not do that?” While celebrating Mother’s Day with my wonderful mom, Linda and I experienced one that left us shaken!
Halfway through lunch, we looked at each other and said, “Do you remember turning off the stove after cooking the chicken?” When we did not, we envisioned our beautiful home engulfed in flames. Quickly excusing myself to make the thirty-minute drive home -in record time- I dashed to our car!
Fearing as much a heart attack as I did our home enveloped in flames, I was greatly relieved to find no fire trucks parked in my driveway. Despite not seeing any outward indications of fire, I prepared to encounter a roaring fire in my kitchen. Instead, I was greeted by a pot of cold chicken on a cold stove! Calming my pounding heart as I drove back to pick up my wife and mother, I began mentally writing this week’s column.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (www.nfpa.org) from 2014-2018, fire departments across the country responded annually to an average of 353,000 home structure fires. The leading cause of home fires (and home fire injuries) --a whopping 49% --is cooking equipment! Fire departments respond to over 172,000 home cooking fires per year, an average of 470 homes a day.
It is important to understand statistics so you can avoid becoming a cooking fire victim! The leading day for home fires (three times as many as the average day) is Thanksgiving. Sixty percent of house fires involve cooking on ranges or cooktops. Adults over 55 are at the greatest risk of cooking fire death, while children under 5 are more likely to be burned from touching hot pans or scalded by burning liquids than injured by flames.
Your home can quickly become a blazing inferno through overheating pots and pans or a grease fire. However, the leading cause of house fires is distracted and unattended cooking. If you are tired, on medications that cause you to be drowsy, or have consumed alcohol, stay away from the stovetop or range! If you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food, stay in the kitchen! If you must leave the kitchen, turn off the stove or range. If you are roasting, baking, or simmering food, use a kitchen timer to remind you to check your food regularly.
Where children and pets are concerned, keep a three foot “child/pet free zone” away from locations where hot food and drink are prepared or carried. While kitchens tend to be “catchalls” for a variety of decorations and functional items, be sure to keep cookbooks, curtains, dish towels and anything that can catch fire away from your stove.
If you have a small stovetop grease fire, turn off the burner, put oven mitts on, and carefully slide a lid over the pan. Keep it in place until the fire is extinguished and the pan completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the oven and keep the door closed. If you have doubts about putting out the fire, get out of the house, close the door to contain the fire, and call 9-1-1. (In my next column I will write all about fire extinguishers.)
Cooking is a necessity of life and an integral part of celebrations. With conscious forethought, you can safely enjoy daily life and holiday gatherings with friends and family. The main point is to be intentional, alert, and safe.
For important FREE Resources and an informative video on preventing cooking fires, please visit www.reenwaterman.com and click on Resources. Please e-mail me at reendwaterman@gmail.com if you have questions.
