Recently after trimming some trees, Linda noticed a fresh red welt on my elbow and asked if it was a tick bite. I replied that it was probably a chigger bite instead. After showering I applied clear nail polish to the welt to suffocate the microscopic invader. But two days later, after the red welt had expanded into the symptomatic red bull’s-eye pattern rash of an infected tick bite, I went to my doctor to get an antibiotic.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) over 475,000 people are treated annually for Lyme’s disease. In the eastern U.S., the “Ixodes Scapularis”, better known as the deer tick, is responsible for spreading Lyme disease. A tick bite can develop into Lyme Disease, with serious health implications.
Ticks are tiny eight-legged crawling bugs in the spider family that feed on the blood of animals and people. If they bite a Lyme disease-infected animal they can transmit it to the next animal or person they bite. They can also carry other co-infectious bacterial infections.
Active all year, April through September are the months ticks are most active. Ticks are always seeking a host (from mice and deer to humans and pets) and prefer shady areas including leaf piles, stacked firewood, tall brushy areas, and lawn edges that transition into woodland.
Prevention is much preferable to treatment. Follow these seven simple steps to reduce tick encounters:
• Avoid tall, grassy areas
• Wear long pants and shirts, socks, and close-toed shoes
• Apply E.P.A.-approved tick repellent with DEET
• Wear clothing treated with 0.5% permethrin (re-treat these clothes annually per label instructions)
• Shower immediately upon entering your home
• Check for ticks daily. Ticks hide in hair, armpits, groin, and behind your knees
• After you come indoors, throw your dry clothes in the dryer and tumble for 10 minutes to kill any ticks. Allow damp clothes to dry completely, then throw in the dryer under high heat for 10 minutes.
Deer ticks need high humidity but die quickly in drier surroundings. To reduce tick activity on your lawn, remove leaf piles and keep grass cut short. You can create a dry barrier that is hard for ticks to cross by using wood chips (not mulch, because it is humid) or gravel to create barriers between woods and play areas and your lawn. Plant deer-resistant crops and shrubbery to keep deer and their accompanying ticks away.
Dogs are especially vulnerable to tick bites and diseases. Ask your veterinarian about the best tick prevention products and vaccinations for your dog. Check your dog for ticks daily and remove any ticks found immediately. There are also products you can buy or make to spray your yard to kill ticks that are people and pet friendly.
If you find an embedded tick on you or your pet, immediately remove it. Take a pair of fine-tipped tweezers and grasp the tick as close as possible to the surface of the skin. With steady upward pressure pull upward to remove the tick. Do not twist or jerk. Clean the area and your hands with soap and water or rubbing alcohol. DO NOT use a hot match, nail polish, or petroleum jelly to get the tick to release. If their mouth parts remain, they should fall out in a few days.
While this is not pleasant information to read, it is important in protecting yourself, those you care about, and your pets. For important FREE brochures and informative videos on Lyme disease and prevention, visit www.reenwaterman.com and click Resources.
Please e-mail me at reendwaterman@gmail.com if you have questions.
