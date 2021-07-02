GRASONVILLE — It seems everywhere we look costs are rising. We’ve recently seen dramatic increases in gas, grocery, construction and restaurant prices. While always important, it is becoming increasingly crucial that we work to intentionally save money. With recovery from COVID, recognition of a new administration in the White House, and ever-increasing inflation, saving may be the key to a secure future. As Benjamin Franklin so wisely stated, “A penny saved is a penny earned.”
So what areas can we consider as we become more mindful of our saving practices? One is the way we pay our bills. As if on auto pilot, more of us pay our monthly bills through automatic debits from credit card or bank accounts. Unless diligently watching expenditures when online banking, we may be unaware of false or erroneous charges. Whether by intent or simple computer errors, you could be getting overcharged without even knowing it!
Another area rarely considered way to save is through analyzing your homeowner’s insurance policy. Most homeowners dread the onerous task of reading (and trying to understand) their homeowner’s insurance policy. Because it is a sure cure for insomnia, most of us tend to gloss over this important “homework.” So, here are 7 quick tips to help save money on your homeowners insurance and ensure you are properly covered in the event you experience a loss:
• Know what you have. Review your homeowner’s insurance policy. Verify your personal and property information for accuracy and note your current deductibles. Make sure your insurance agent and 24/7 claims numbers are in your phone contact list. Highlight any areas of concern or questions needing clarification from your agent.
• Meet annually. Annually meet with your insurance agent and ask him/her to explain your policy, any additional available discounts, and any discounts he/she can offer to you as his or her client if you are considering switching companies. Be sure you understand the process for filing claims and the process for coverage if any losses take place.
• Shop around. Consider both traditional and online insurance companies such as Esurance.com, Hippo.com, and Lemonade.com. Opting for an online insurer may trade personal service for discounted prices. Contact the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (www.naic.org) for information in comparing insurers in your state.
• Be money smart. Bundle your home, auto, and life insurance policies with the same company. Raise your deductible to lower your premiums. Ask if you receive a discount for paying for an entire year upfront. Stay with the same company for long term loyalty discounts. Keep a good credit rating as this affects your premiums.
• Secure your home. Many insurance companies offer discounts for installation of home security systems, deadbolt locks, and sprinkler systems. Be certain to find out if there are other actions you can take to ensure additional savings.
• Disaster-proof your home. Ask your insurance agent what measures you can take to protect your home from windstorms, earthquakes, flooding, and other natural disasters. This could reduce your premiums, protect your loved ones, and secure prized possessions.
• Do not over insure. Do not add the cost of your land into your policy as it is not a factor in rebuilding and will only increase the cost of your insurance.
Taking these simple steps can save you money and ensure you are properly insured in case of a loss. For important FREE Resources and an informative video on making your home more disaster resistant, please visit www.reenwaterman.com and click on Resources.
Please e-mail me at reendwaterman@gmail.com if you have a topic you would like covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.