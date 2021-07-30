GRASONVILLE — Just as maintaining our home is important, how we organize and add elements to our homes impacts our lives significantly. One health area that is often neglected when preparing our homes is proper sleep. Wayne Giles, M.D., Director of the Center for Disease Control’s Division of Population Health wrote, “As a nation we are not getting enough sleep.” Due to a dramatic decrease in sleep quality and quantity, statistics show that 33% of Americans do not get the proper amount of sleep.
So, you may ask,” What’s the big deal about not getting enough sleep?” Adults 18 to 60 should get at least 7 hours of sleep nightly. Failing to get enough sleep can lead to diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, mental distress, obesity, or stroke. Getting enough quality sleep is as important to your health as regular exercise and a healthy diet. Sleep is a medical miracle that helps your body repair, regenerate, and prepare you for tomorrow.
Getting the right amount of sleep helps the mind and body recover daily. Researchers know that proper sleep positively impacts our mental focus. Scientists also discovered that with proper sleep, your body can better regulate and process food intake. Sufficient sleep enhances athletic performance, and the right amount of sleep helps the body’s blood pressure to regulate itself. Having a consistent pattern of good sleep also helps the mind and can prevent depression.
Here are seven tips at home that you can do to improve your sleep:
• Get sunlight. Be certain that sunlight is available throughout the day in your home. Your body has an internal clock called “circadian rhythm” which helps you know when to stay awake and when to sleep. Get at least 2 hours of bright sunlight daily. Consider moving your office into the sunroom or work on the deck whenever possible.
• Upgrade your HVAC. If you live in an older home, consider having your HVAC system replaced and the ductwork cleaned to reduce dust. Consider adding a home filtration system to improve the quality of your air.
• Move the bedroom. If there is more than one master bedroom in your home, consider switching rooms for one that is on the quieter side of your home or does not face the street with associated automobile noises.
• Replace your bed. One item of furniture that needs updating may be your bed. Finding the right bed is worth the effort. Also, there are now cooling pillows, and lighter sheets that can make falling asleep easier.
• Reduce caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant used by 90% of Americans and can stay in your system for 6-8 hours. Stop drinking it around 3-4 p.m. If you need a pick-me-up, drink decaffeinated coffee. Try using your exercise bicycle or doing some yard work to stimulate your energy levels instead of drinking more caffeine.
• Make your bedroom sleep ready. Since I had challenges sleeping, we reconfigured our bedroom. I moved the bedroom television down to my man cave. Linda experimented with various drapes and finally found the perfect light-blocking drapes. We also settled on a cool 68 degrees as nighttime temperature for the summer.
• Renovate your bathroom. A leisurely evening bath or shower is relaxing before bedtime. If you don’t enjoy your bathroom, maybe it’s time to renovate? There are many options for upgrading your shower and bath experiences.
One of the keys to improved health and performance is a good night’s sleep. You’ll find making some simple changes to your home can really transform your life.
