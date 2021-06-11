GRASONVILLE — “The grill is the summer equivalent of a fireplace,” sagely writes popular cooking author, Katie Lee, “and everyone gravitates to it.” Nothing paints a better picture of summer than the typical backyard barbecue with friends and family joyfully gathered, steaks and burgers temptingly sizzling on the grill, and a table spread with great food. After a year and a half of lockdown--we will all enjoy our cookouts more than ever!!
If you regularly read my column, you know I like to share safety tips. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, residential grill fires cause 10 deaths, 100+ injuries, and a staggering $37 million in property loss annually. Over half of these fires happen between 5-8 p.m., from May to August. Mechanical failures cause more than 35% of the fires.
Here are ten tips to make this summer grilling season your best yet:
1. Properly position your grill. Safely locate your grill at least 10- feet away from your home (including carports, garages, porches, and wooden overhangs) to reduce the risk of catching your home on fire. Keep a 3-foot “child/pet free zone” to prevent accidental injuries. Don’t have decorations, umbrellas, or tables with paper products near the grill.
2. Keep your grill clean. Clean grease and fat from the grill grate, interior grill surface, and any grease traps or containers. Excess grease increases the chances of a flareup.
3. Prevent gas leaks. Since mechanical failures account for a significant number of fires, it is important that EACH time you use your grill, you inspect hoses and connections for leaks. To do this, mix a solution of half liquid dish soap and half water. Rub this on hoses and connections. With the grill lid open, turn on the gas. If any bubbles form, you have a gas leak. Either tighten the connection or replace the hose.
4. Prepare for fire. Keep a spray bottle of water at hand to quickly put out a minor flare-up. Have a fire extinguisher within a few feet of the grill for more extensive coverage.
5. Grill smart. Don’t use any grill inside, regardless of size, because it releases lethal carbon monoxide. Don’t leave a grill unattended or overload with fatty meats, as the dripping fat increases the risk of a flare-up. Avoid a harmful “fireball in your face” by NEVER turning the gas on with the lid closed prior to lighting the grill.
6. Don’t squeeze. Avoid a grease flare-up by resisting the urge to press your proteins on the grill to squeeze out the fat.
7. Buy a meat thermometer. Invest in a meat thermometer to serve perfectly cooked meat.
8. Cook thawed meat. Let cold foods thaw naturally for up to 30-minutes so they will cook more evenly.
9. Rest your Food. After cooking, allow your meat to continue to cook by “resting” (without slicing) off the grill for 5-15 minutes. This will allow the juices to redistribute.
10. K.I.S.S. Like they say in the military, “Keep it Simple.” With large gatherings, cooking different meats and vegetables perfectly can be complicated. Reduce your protein options to be more efficient (and less stressful!), and instead of grilling everything, offer a variety of cold or oven-prepared sides, condiments, and desserts.
Enjoying a backyard feast with your friends can be one of the most rewarding summer experiences. Plan, check your equipment, and keep a conscious eye about your grill so everyone can share a safe, enjoyable event.
For important informative videos on buying and using fire extinguishers, please visit www.reenwaterman.com and click on Resources. Please e-mail me at reendwaterman@gmail.com if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.