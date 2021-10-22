I awakened recently to discover all our summer beach décor replaced with autumnal colored decorations. My wife loves decorating and always makes our home a seasonal masterpiece. The changing seasons are a perfect time for refreshing your home décor as well as ensuring your home’s systems are fully functional.
Purchase large, stackable plastic tubs and label them for each season. This helps organize home décor items, makes moving easier, and when you find decorations on sale you know where to store them. (Plus, if you have children in the house, these are also great places to store Christmas presents away from prying eyes!)
With each new season, changing out your air filters is important. In October, you can buy two filters at Ace True Value Hardware and get one free—but check their instore flyer first! While you are making this purchase, change out your batteries on the smoke alarms as well.
Don’t forget to change the batteries on your garage door opener, too. If you need 9 Volt batteries (the square ones) for your garage door openers or other devices, consider Dollar General (although they recently announced a change in prices) where you can get one for $1 instead of the $6-$8 at other stores.
Have kitchen cabinet doors that keep coming unhinged because of stripped wood screw holes? I recently bought a revolutionary American made product online called Screw-It-Again wood anchors (www.screw-it-again.com). Simply unscrew the door, screw in one of the new anchors and snap it off at the entry to the screw hole. Now, re-attach the door in an instant. (I’ve had these in a kitchen drawer for a month….and just slipped downstairs and fixed two doors in under 2 minutes!)
Got squeaky doors? Then apply a healthy dose of WD-40 to all hinges. But put a towel behind them so you don’t add excess lubrication to your walls or wallpaper! Apply this lubricant to your door locks, kitchen drawer slides, and window tracks.
Prepare for winter power outages by storing excess batteries, flashlights, and candles. Position these around the house in visible locations. While we haven’t had a bad snowstorm for some time, be sure to stock up on extra food and wireless cooking equipment in case a storm knocks out power for an extended time.
Keep your garage doors closed to limit access by mice. Buy mouse traps—both the humane kind or others—and place around your garage and your basement to deal with this issue. Foam around any exposed places in your foundation where mice and bugs could easily enter your home. Have a pest company spray for bugs in your garage and unfinished basement.
Purchase and practice using a fire escape ladder if your home has more than one level. According to a 2010 survey by the Home Safety Council, only six percent of homes in the United States have a fire escape ladder. Research these online or ask your local fire department for recommendations. Whichever one you buy, ensure everyone in the household knows where it is easily located and practice using it.
While we don’t live in the “frozen north”, ensure your cars are equipped for bad weather. Buy a folding shovel, carry a container of kitty litter (which provides great traction if stuck in ice), and a reliable flashlight…preferably one that comes with an attached strobe light or blinking feature. Keep extra blankets and canned food in the car.
Taking simple steps at each season can keep your home well-stocked, super functional, and ensure many years of comfortable living.
Reen Waterman is a custom content creator, writer, and newspaper columnist with his weekly column, “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries-www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Reen is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute (AWAI).
