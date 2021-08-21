Additional transportation services may be coming in Kent County

CHESTERTOWN — Everyone needs to get somewhere, be it the grocery store, medical appointments, work or even the pool to cool down. While everyone has places to go, not everyone can drive themselves — that’s where Delmarva Community Transit comes in.
Delmarva Community Transit currently provides a menu of transportation services to Kent, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties.
“You need transportation in a rural area if you want anything to succeed,” CEO and President of Delmarva Community Services Santo Grande said in a workshop presentation to the Kent County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
DCT submitted a proposal to the commissioners in September 2020 that outlined plans for an additional, smaller scale transportation service to supplement those existing services.
County Administrator Shelley Heller listed DCT’s current services as providing a fixed route, a deviated fixed route, the seniors bus and adult daycare.
The fixed route, Route 4, has stops in Rock Hall, Chestertown, Centreville and Easton starting at 5:05 a.m. until 5:50 p.m. The deviated fixed route allows riders to be picked up or dropped off at a location within a mile of the fixed route.
More information on stops and times for Route 4 or the deviated fixed route can be found in the bus schedule.
Information on all transportation services available in Kent County can be found at kentcountyrides.com
“This is confusing to me,” President of the Commissioners Tom Mason said of the bus schedule. “Maybe that’s just my problem.”
“It is not your problem. It is the story of transportation of small towns and big cities,” said Mary Hanley, communications and mobility management expert for DCT.
“If you rely on that schedule, it’s inadequate for letting people know what’s available, so we encourage people to get to know our dispatchers because ... that dispatcher will make it work,” she said. “Instead of explaining the myriad of pieces and parts to everyone, we like to tailor make to the individual riders who call us. So we teach them and we make sure we can accommodate them.”
Hanley said DCT has two systems for those who need help navigating transportation.
Dispatchers can tell callers which buses run where and when and can help schedule a route deviation.
Travel trainers sit down with riders and teach them how to navigate the system from calling dispatchers, reading schedules, riding the route, seeing bus signs and more to ease their anxieties about riding the bus and knowing the route.
“We teach them the menu of services, how to communicate and how to actually do the practice with a travel trainer,” Hanley said.
Despite these services, the commissioners and DCT agree there is a need for additional transportation services in Kent County.
For Mason, Commissioner Ron Fithian and DCT, that seemed to include a smaller, supplementary service with hours in the evenings and on weekends, when buses are no longer running.
“I didn’t sit here and dream this up. I mean, we’ve had two other major groups here in the county, one being the Upper Shore Aging, their board members went out and done a study, and the United Way. And both of them come in here with the same question or the same idea that something like this is needed,” Fithian said.
“Our hope is that this just supplements transportation versus takes over for transportation. We’re not trying to push out public transportation, this is a supplemental service,” Grande said.
DCT’s proposal included two on-call drivers and smaller vehicles. Drivers would have six-hour shifts during times when buses are not operating.
The cost of the proposed service would be shared between the county and DCT.
“You’re talking about public transportation that’s going to be a taxi service. Where do you draw the line on who gets it and who doesn’t?” Commissioner Bob Jacob said. “What if the little kids want to ride around the county and the older people who want to get on it can’t get on it because the kids are going to the pool but they need a ride to the doctor.”
“I still think we don’t have transportation like (rideshares) because people don’t want to pay for it,” Jacob said. “You’re making it almost free, government subsidized. So why wouldn’t everyone take it ... even if they have a car? Because it would be cheaper for me to do this — a little more inconvenient — than it would be for me to put gas in my car.”
While some of the costs would be covered by the county, riders would still have to pay a fare for their ride just like the bus service.
DCT did not know what the fare for the smaller service would be at the time of the meeting.
“The problem is, when you make this taxpayer funded, you open it up to every single person,” Jacob said. “This could be overwhelmed by people it’s not meant for.”
“But we don’t know that until we try it,” Mason said.
There was no action taken, but the Mason said they would take their discussion under advisement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.