EASTON — A Easton dry cleaning business recently celebrated 90 years of serving customers.
Husband and wife duo Scott and Whitney Kerridge own and operate Admiral Cleaners, a dry cleaning business with locations in Easton, Annapolis, Severna Park and Edgewater.
Whitney Kerridge is the third generation of her family to run the business, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, Henry Worcester, who came back to Maryland after graduating from MIT. It was the 1930s, during the Great Depression, and Worcester took a job in Silver Spring at the cleaning business owned by the father of a friend.
The family eventually moved the business to Anne Arundel County, away from the big city climate of staying competitive through higher prices and lower quality service.
Jock Hopkins, Kerridge’s father, was at the helm in the 1990s when the business branched out to the Eastern Shore, further expanding into a market with a demand for the mode of service Admiral seeks to deliver.
“We wanted to be in markets where we could be who we were, a high quality cleaner,” Kerridge said.
Kerridge said celebrating the year of their 90th anniversary was made even better as it saw recovery from the difficult COVID years, a period of intense strain for the dry cleaning industry.
“We took the opportunity to celebrate the whole year,” she said. “We were feeling pretty grateful.”
COVID took its toll on the industry when the widespread and protracted move to work from home severely decreased demand for dry cleaning services.
Whitney Kerridge worked in banking for four and half years after school before joining the family business in 1997, three years after Scott Kerridge started in 1994.
Admiral moved back to the old way of serving dry cleaners. Whitney Kerridge said in the early days of the industry, many products (like dairy) were delivered the customer’s home, and cleaned garments were as well.
The industry moved to operations out of locations like strip malls after the 1950s and 1960s.
In the 1990s, coinciding with preponderance of dual income families, Admiral began to embrace the old way, doing twice weekly free delivery service locally to Centreville, Chestertown, Rock Hall, Denton, St. Michaels and Oxford.
Bringing that convenience to the customer is a priority, according to Whitney Kerridge. “We are very focused on meeting the needs of our clients, and the best way to do that is pick up and delivery,” she said.
Kerridge said she got quizzical queries when Admiral participated in a local health and wellness fair. “Time is extremely valuable,” she said. The laundering and folding services the cleaner provides can free up time for the customer to have a better work and life balance.
“If you’re not doing laundry, you can take (better) care of yourself,” Kerridge said.
Admiral also maintains an active stance of community service, including participating in the Call for Coats program that has collected more than 100,000 coats over the years for those in need.
A sign on the door offers another kind of help to those trying to better themselves. “If you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will clean it for free!” the sign reads.
Terry Hines has been working for Admiral for five years, and on Thursday, Feb. 2, she was on duty at the counter at the Easton location on Marlboro Avenue.
“I enjoy my clients,” Hines said of her job, “dealing with the public in general.”
“These awards, that’s her,” said Kerridge, gesturing to two local “Best of” awards hanging behind the counter.
Hines turned around to the racks of plastic-covered clothes on hangers and grabbed a customer’s dry cleaning when she saw him in the parking lot coming toward the store.
The customer, Hines and Kerridge exchanged pleasantries and a laugh.
“Put good things with that picture,” the customer said as Hines handed him his cleaned garments. “That’s a good lady.”
