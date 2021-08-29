EASTON — Admiral Cleaners, a long time, local dry cleaner has moved to a new\location at 210 Marlboro Road (to the left of Big Lots).

Admiral is a third generation business, owned by Whitney Kerridge, that has been providing local customers with dry cleaning and wash and fold laundry services for nearly 90 years.

Admiral Cleaners is the recipient of the 2018 Maryland Family-Owned Small Business of the Year award and a member of the Maryland Green Registry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.