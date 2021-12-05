On Nov. 11, a great crowd gathered at Advance Auto Parts at Dorchester Marketplace to cut the Ribbon for their new location in Cambridge. Representatives from the city, county and state were on hand to offer congratulations to the Advance Auto Parts team on the outstanding location and thanked the Fairchilds for their efforts at both Cambridge Marketplace and Dorchester Marketplace.
Charlie, Hunter and Duke Fairchild were in attendance to offer their thanks and congratulations to Advance Auto Parts. The new prominent and highly visible location directly on Route 50 will provide access to a large customer base for the leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers.
During the program Advance Auto Parts presented the Cambridge Police Department with gift cards to be used during traffic stops for faulty equipment – brake lights not working for example. The objective is to provide the officers with the ability to provide assistance to the community by offering a gift card that can be used to help pay for the repair of the safety issue with the vehicle. This is a great way for a business to give back to the community and demonstrates Advance Auto Parts drive to be engaged in the Community.
