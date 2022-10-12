ANNAPOLIS — Do you have trouble keeping up to date with agricultural and environmental laws? Whether you are curious about the upcoming Farm Bill or want to learn more about the growth of the hemp industry, the Agriculture Law Education Initiative is bringing together the experts to discuss these topics and more at this year’s Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference. The conference, which brings together stakeholders from Maryland's agricultural, conservation, and legal fields, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. Both in-person and livestream attendance options are available, as well as continuing nutrient management education credit. Registration is free for students.

