EASTON — A staple of the downtown Easton retail scene is fondly looking back at four decades of business.
Albright’s Gun Shop is located at 34 East Dover Street and sells (and buys) firearms, as well as hunting clothing and accessories. The store is a dealer for Caesar Guerini shotguns among multiple other types of shotguns, rifles and pistols.
Larry Albright bought the business 1982 from Bill Mann, the father of renowned Eastern Shore waterfowler Sean Mann.
Jimmy Carter prompted him to find the deal, Albright said with a grin when asked about what motivated his purchase.
Albright was working as a builder, managing the residential arm of a development company in the Columbia area of Howard County, when the oil crisis and high interest rates hurt the construction and development market.
“It almost buried us,” Albright said. “The interest rates were so high, we had trouble getting financing for our buyers, and I was lucky that we were able to build out and get out of it.”
He decided in the midst of the crisis to find another venture post haste. “I saw a lot of people with deep pockets get into trouble,” he said.
“I’m not going to do this,” he told himself, “I want to go buy something that I can work at business wise, come and go (in the future when more established), and hunt and fish and do what I like.”
Albright wasn’t looking specifically at Easton; rather, his discovery of the opportunity on Dover Street was quite incidental.
He was in Ocean City for a family reunion when he idly picked up a real estate listing book while in a convenience store.
The listing for the gun store was among the hunting properties on the back page. “’Gun shop for sale, Easton’ — lightning bolt,” Albright said, “I’ve got to do that.”
The Albrights were a hunting family (“My father was a fanatic waterfowler”), and his mother was from the Shore, where Albright grew up spending his summers in St. Michaels. “I always wanted to be here,” he said.
Shortly thereafter, Albright met with Mann and a real estate agent, and a deal was completed the same night. “Forty years later, here we are,” he said.
People ask Albright about the secret to his longevity in what can be a notoriously arduous sector like retail. “I’ve been super lucky with the team I’ve had around me, I’ve always had good guys, and that’s been the difference,” he said.
Albright said the other key to his four decades of success has been community and customer support, which began with the Eastern Shore community, and now has spread to other areas of the country.
“Now we sell guns to folks (from) all over the county, because their grandfathers hunted here,” Albright said. “It’s fun. I’m selling guns to grandsons, (when) I used to sell to their grandfather.”
That “supportive, strong customer base” has maintained a high degree of loyalty over the years,” Albright said. “That’s been the key, between the people working with me and our customers.”
Albright said state and federal regulations and paperwork have increased dramatically through the years. In his view, the gun laws are strong enough, while other areas of crime control and prevention need to improve.
As a businessman, he still wholeheartedly believes in Easton, but he is concerned with a potential decline in retail in the town.
Albright said that for his customer base from out of the area, the strength of Easton as a destination is the combination of shopping, great restaurants and close proximity to excellent waterfowl hunting.
He contrasted the area with other places that may have more game (he used Texas or Louisiana having more geese as example), the lack of other amenities and accommodations in those areas make them less desirable by comparison.
“The Eastern Shore is so unique, and then Easton within that is so unique,” Albright said. The loss of retail, “could be not a positive thing down the road,” he said.
Albright reiterated his gratitude for the four decades of success and community support. “It’s been fun, I’ve been lucky,” he said.
