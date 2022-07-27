RIDGELY – Godfrey’s Farm held its second annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Walk/Run with 216 participants walking or running in the race. The event attracts runners of all ages and experience, and the event raised over $15,000 to support Benedictine’s programs that provide crucial services for moderate to severe developmentally disabled children and adults.
“My husband and I are runners and have attended many races and we know things like cool t-shirts, a great finish line vibe, and a scenic course are important!” stated Lisa Godfrey. “We wanted to provide all of those things at our event and include a local beneficiary. Students from Benedictine have been visiting our farm for many years and seeing the excitement they bring and the kindness of their caregivers is heartwarming. This made our choice to support Benedictine an easy one!”
Upon hearing about this event, a generous Benedictine supporter pledged a matching gift. “We have supported Benedictine for many years and thought this was a wonderful way to give and bring recognition to both Benedictine and the partnership with a local business, Godfrey’s Farm,” commented Denise Kaczmarczyk. “We are so happy that Benedictine was selected by Godfrey’s Farm and to see how many people participated.”
Runners, walkers and guests enjoyed the sounds of Red Sammy, a Baltimore based band, and Godfrey’s homemade apple cider donuts and blueberry scones at the finish line.
