The Women’s Business Center at Maryland Capital Enterprises empowers women owned businesses to grow, create jobs, and generate wealth on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and across the state. RSVP now for these upcoming free online small business workshops in June:
Small Business Insurance
Monday, June 7th Noon – 1:00 p.m. with Maureen Cody/Avery Hall Insurance
Self-Care at your Fingertips and During your workday Friday, June 11th 9:30 — 10:30 a.m.
Learning Facebook Advertising and Insights During Mid Pandemic
Wednesday, June 16th 11:30 a.m. with Sophia Smecker
What is a Business Model Canvas and Why do I need one?
Thursday, June 17th 12:30 pm with Jim Peterson
Create a Reusable Email Template for Your Covid Business Updates
Tuesday, June 29th 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with Pam Wood
View workshop descriptions and sign up at:
https://womensbusinesscenteratmarylandcapitalenterprises.org/services/womens- business-education/. A ZOOM link will be sent to registrants.
Advanced registration is required to ensure there are enough signups to have a workshop. For questions, please contact Marvin Jenkins at mjenkins@marylandcapital.org or call 410-546-1900 x 122.
