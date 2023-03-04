Wildly Native

Lizzy Goetz, chief of design at Wildly Native Flower Farm in Chestertown, speaks to an attendee during the Under the Veil & Beyond the Bowtie event held at Kent Island Resort on Feb. 26.

 Photo by Jennifer Quinn

STEVENSVILLE — On Feb. 26, Chesapeake Bay Wedding presented its inaugural Under the Veil & Behind the Bowtie Reveal Event at the Kent Island Resort in Stevensville. The spring 2023 wedding trends of Bright and Airy, Dark and Moody and Antique and Vintage were presented as inspiration to couples planning one of the most memorable days of their lives.


