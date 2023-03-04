STEVENSVILLE — On Feb. 26, Chesapeake Bay Wedding presented its inaugural Under the Veil & Behind the Bowtie Reveal Event at the Kent Island Resort in Stevensville. The spring 2023 wedding trends of Bright and Airy, Dark and Moody and Antique and Vintage were presented as inspiration to couples planning one of the most memorable days of their lives.
Inside the elegantly rustic farmstead building, an attendee was overheard describing the afternoon as magical. Centreville resident Debra Karambellas, who came with friends and who is planning her own 40th anniversary reception celebration, may have described it best.
“The venue was incredible,” she said. “We were greeted by beautiful girls in full wedding attire, offered champagne and given a goodie bag. We visited all the vendors and were able to sample cocktails and amazing food. It was a total wow experience and first class all the way.”
Joan Jackson, a former Bowie event planner, praised the sampling of food and drink and the striking dark green dress that stood out in a gathering of more traditional white wedding gowns.
Each vendor, from wedding gown designers to providers of music and entertainment, placed the customer’s vision as most important.
“It’s fun to bring someone’s idea to life and form a relationship with customers,” said Tiffany Abruzzo of Deep Blue/Kitty Knight House in Georgetown. “For example, our most unusual wedding was a Star Wars-themed ceremony for an employee of George Lucas.”
For Crow Entertainment, there are DJs and then there are professional entertainment services. Along with music provided live or by a deejay, Crow provides lighting, photo booths and a tailored playlist according to the client’s taste to make it a day they won’t forget.
A tuxedoed Prince Limousine representative was on site with one of its large, modern passenger vans to show and tell why their motto is to “ride like royalty.”
Betsy Griffin, APG Media of Chesapeake’s assistant general manager and publisher of Chesapeake Bay Wedding, credits a dedicated, skilled staff with the success of the magazine.
“Our photographer Audrey Wozny is on top of trends; events manager Kristi Mertaugh knows the best way to attract people to an event and editor Eli Wohlenhaus has the sharp eye for detail who knows how to put it all together.”
Social media was crucial in getting the word out, she recalled. Each of the 25 vendors used Facebook and Instagram to tell who they are and to showcase the best of what they do. On their own pages, followers brought more eyes to the event. And on Feb. 26, those eyes turned into attendees. Based upon the success and the level of attendees, a May-June showcase for fall brides may be in the works.
Visit chesapeakebaywedding.com to see more photos from the event and to read past editions of the magazine, which publishes twice a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.