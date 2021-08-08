QUINCY, Mass. — Atlantic Broadband will partner with state and local officials in Maryland to extend the availability of broadband internet in Queen Anne’s and St. Mary’s counties.
The expansion project will extend broadband internet to 230 homes and businesses in the two counties.
The $815,000 expansion project is being funded through a $480,000 state grant administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband. The remainder of the project will be funded by Atlantic Broadband with support from the counties.
“Atlantic Broadband supports the state’s goal of bringing internet connectivity to as many households and businesses in Maryland as possible,” said William Newborg, director of grants and funding for Atlantic Broadband. “The extension of our facilities into previously unserved areas of these communities has been made possible through these cooperative partnerships at the state and local level.”
Atlantic Broadband plans to build to portions of Granny Branch Road, Price Station Road, Massey Avenue, Hayden Avenue, Hayden Estates Subdivision, Willow Branch and Cuff’s Hollow Subdivision in Queen Anne’s County and Foxes Point Lane, Big Chestnut, Gum Landing Drive, Bushwood Wharf Road and Burnt Mill Drive in St. Mary’s County.
Construction is scheduled to begin in Queen Anne’s County in August, while pre-construction walkout and design is scheduled to begin in St. Mary’s County in September, with construction beginning later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.