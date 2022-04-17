BERLIN — Atlantic General Hospital and Health System is set to welcome a new leader who is excited to become a part of the AGH family and the community.
The Board of Trustees has selected Donald Owrey, MBA., FACHE, to serve as the next President and CEO for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System beginning June 1, 2022. The Board described Don as the ideal choice from an extensive pool of candidates provided by the national search company, WittKieffer. They noted that his credentials, background, and personal philosophy are a perfect fit for the organization’s mission, vision and values.
Owrey brings over 30 years of health care experience and leading regional health care strategy to AGH. He has spent the past 20 years in various leadership roles with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Most recently, in addition to his role as president of UPMC Williamsport, he served as the COO for UPMC’s northern region, which was comprised of six rural and community hospitals, a 450-provider medical group, and over 5,000 employees. While there, Owrey was directly responsible for establishing the strategic direction and providing operational leadership for the systems hospitals and providers resulting in consistent operating margin improvements, year over year advances in Press Ganey patient experience scores and notable gains in patient safety and quality, and impressive employee engagement ratings. In this position, Don led the development of a fully accredited Level 2 trauma center at UPMC Williamsport and oversaw $90 million in capital improvement projects, including a cancer center expansion, a 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, and numerous other program expansion and infrastructure projects.
The Board described Owrey as a transformational leader with excellent organizational skills and a proven track record of success in hospital progression, clinical program development, improved patient experience and quality outcomes, employee and physician engagement, revenue growth and care model redesign.
Prior to his role in Williamsport, Owrey served 11 years as president of three UPMC hospitals in Western Pennsylvania. His career with UPMC also includes leadership positions with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Owrey graduated from Thiel College, Greenville, and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh.
He called it a privilege to join the AGH family, care givers, strong leadership team and medical staff.
“Don’s appointment is the result of an extensive process lead by our search committee chair, Charlotte Cathell and our search committee members comprised of board members, former board members, hospital leadership and staff, medical staff providers and community leaders,” said Greg Shockley, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees. “We are extremely excited to welcome Don to the AGH family and look forward to working with him as our new leader.”
In his previous community, Owrey served in various civic roles including local and regional Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Corporations, Thiel College, community college and area school boards, the United Way, YMCA, and Young Life organizations.
“I am incredibly honored to join Atlantic General Hospital and excited for my wife and I to become part of the community. From my very first interactions with the board and then throughout the discussions and interactions I had with the medical staff, employees, and community leaders, I was struck by their deep appreciation for the hospital and its commitment to the community,” said Owrey. “The values are in perfect alignment with my own. Even with all its complexities, health care is local and remains deeply personal where relationships and trust matter the most. It’s such an honor for me to join the outstanding team at AGH and to ensure that residents from across the region have access to quality care that is compassionate, coordinated and personalized for the patient.”
Owrey and his wife, Kelly, have three grown children and enjoy outdoor activities, the beach, biking and all that our community offers. They are looking forward to relocating to our beautiful community and becoming an integral part the community.
