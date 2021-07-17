CLAYTON, Del. — Atlantic Tractor has announced the next phase of its growth and expansion plans for 2021.
To date, this plan has included the opening of Atlantic Tractor of Mechanicsville in March and the acquisition of the Finch Services John Deere Ag and Turf and Compact Construction Equipment contracts in Westminster, Hunt Valley and Hanover, Pa. in June, according to a news release.
The next phase of Atlantic optimization plan will include a proposed expansion of the service facilities at the Queen Anne, Chestertown and Clayton, Del. locations that will then allow for the phaseout of the Cecilton location by year’s end.
All Cecilton employees will be retained by the company and will be reassigned in their current positions to their closest Atlantic Tractor branch, the release states.
The proposed expansion of the three service facility will begin in late 2021, with estimated completion dates over the next nine to 18 months.
“As we analyzed the footprint of Atlantic Tractor, we realized we could provide the same exceptional customer support that our Cecilton customers have been accustomed to with surrounding locations, many of which are within a fifteen-mile radius of Cecilton,” CEO Mel Goldsmith said. “That coupled with the proposed expansion of neighboring service facilities, further cements our commitment now and in the future to our farmer, homeowner, commercial and contractor customers.”
Commercial application customers will now be supported out of the Chestertown, Whiteford and Queen Anne locations.
Atlantic Tractor LLC, the region’s largest John Deere dealership, is a multi-store dealership with locations throughout Maryland, Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Atlantic Tractor offers sales, parts and service for lawn and garden, commercial, compact construction, governmental and agricultural equipment.
Go to www.atlantictractor.net for more information.
