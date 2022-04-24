Atlantic Tractor team members take the plunge as 'Livingston's Olympians'

Pictured from left are: Jim Schmutz, president and CEO of Special Olympics Maryland; Mike Laws, regional sales manager, Atlantic Tractor; Nancy Livingston and Dottie Livingston, sisters of Dick Livingston; Mike Asche, corporate sales, Atlantic Tractor; and Eric Levin, chairman, Atlantic Tractor.
CLAYTON, Del. — For the second year in a row, team members of Atlantic Tractor LLC joined forces as “Livingston’s Olympians” to virtually plunge and help raise money for Special Olympics Maryland, a charity very near and dear to their late colleague, Richard “Dick” Livingston of Salisbury.
According to Atlantic Tractor CEO Mel Goldsmith, 135 employees participated in the virtual plunge and raised $15,750 to donate to Special Olympics Maryland.
“Dick was a huge supporter of the Special Olympics and we as a company are honored to know that our specific funds raised are slated to be utilized in the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland area, helping the athletics Dick had worked directly with before his untimely death in 2021,” Goldsmith said in a news release.
As part of its team building efforts within the company, Atlantic Tractor recognizes branches that go above and behind to raise money and/or have fun with the plunge itself.
The Chestertown branch received this year’s award for most creative plunge.
The other award recipients were Pocomoke City, highest branch participation, and Oxford, Pennsylvania, most money raised.
“Atlantic Tractor is looking forward to making this community support mission bigger and better every year,” Goldsmith said in the news release. “It’s just one way that we can carry on Dick’s legacy within our company and our local community.”
Atlantic Tractor, which has a location on Morgnec Road in Chestertown, is a 15-store John Deere dealership that serves the Mid-Atlantic region with equipment sales, parts and service, supporting farmers as well as residential customers, landscapers, nurseries, contractors and large property owners.
