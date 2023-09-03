EASTON — Attorney Mitchell J. Cornwell has joined Coon & Cole LLC as of counsel, and his office at 127 N. West Street will serve as the new home of Coon & Cole’s Easton branch.
Cornwell has been practicing law in Easton since 1984, focusing on estate and business planning and probate administration. He is a CPA and prepares many fiduciary and estate tax returns. Cornwell has litigated cases in the Circuit and District Courts for Talbot County, Caroline County, Queen Anne’s County and Dorchester County and has represented clients before state and federal agencies, primarily the IRS and in the U.S. Tax Court.
Coon & Cole has been serving Maryland businesses and individuals in the state for more than 30 years. The firm creates customized legal strategies for clients in both complex and straightforward matters, while striving to keep legal costs reasonable and manageable. With 12 attorneys on the team and offices in Towson, Havre de Grace and Easton, the AV-rated firm brings large-firm knowledge, experience, skill, and professionalism to each client with a commitment to personal service only available at a smaller practice. Cornwell’s primary practice areas gel with the firm’s focuses, which include bankruptcy, real estate, family law, cannabis and litigation.
He served as the past president of the Talbot County Bar Association and has served as the Talbot County Court Auditor since 2005. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, and the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs. Cornwell is active in the Easton community and at his church, where he serves as an elder and choir member. He and his wife, Julie, have two grown children, John and Peter, and two rescue dogs.
Cornwell is a graduate of the University of Delaware and the University of Maryland School of Law, and has a certificate in accounting from the University of Baltimore. He was admitted to the Maryland Supreme Court in 1981 and became a CPA in Maryland in 1985.
