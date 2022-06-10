EASTON — The end of the school year has brought on distractions for students of all ages for generations. One of the ways schools across the country have tackled such distractions is by creating a day full of fun outdoor activities for students known as field day.
With changes in the school calendar due to COVID-19, the Avalon Outreach Program has been suspended over the last couple of years. This year The Avalon Foundation got involved in Easton Elementary Field Day in a big way.
“Because of the lingering pandemic, we could not bring the kids in for the field trips to the theater that we have been doing as part of our Outreach for over 12 years,” said Jess Bellis, CFO at The Avalon Foundation. “We decided maybe we could help with field day this year so we could stay in touch with the students and bring them joy when they truly need it.”
In partnership with Bay Imprint, Easton Drywall, and For All Seasons, The Avalon Foundation was able to raise funds for 1,200 “Field Day” T-shirts for all of the students, Grades P3-5 to wear on field day which ran during the week leading up to Memorial Day. They also provided music and the public address system to broadcast music throughout the festivities.
Katie Theeke from For All Seasons said, “For All Seasons is happy to partner with the Avalon to help provide EES field day T-shirts. The whole school wearing the same bright multi-colored T-shirts for the day builds a feeling of unity for the kids.”
Brenda Fike and Scott Spector at Bay Imprint helped make the T-shirts happen and in a hurry. They also personally pledged $1,000 toward the more than 1,200 shirts needed.
Beyond field day, The Avalon also helped to orchestrate the schools’ Living Hero Program which features the entire 4th grade taking on the roles of historical and pop culture icons. Details for the program included educating over 160 students on public speaking, creating backdrops for all of the students to speak in front of and creating costumes for over 60 of the children. The Avalon Staff sought the expertise of local artist Maggii Sarfaty on the initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.