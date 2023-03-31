STEVENSVILLE – Award-winning photographer Debi Ettinger Cramer of 38th Avenue Photography has relocated to Kent Island and is launching her business on the Eastern Shore. A visual storyteller, Cramer is a corporate branding specialist with the expertise and experience to capture the essence of people and products.
Originally from Queens, New York, Cramer has a long history with design and photography. “My passion for color and design started early when I was immersed in the art culture of New York City. While I love fine art and travel photography, my work is concentrated on the business-to-business segment because branding is so important.”
After traveling the globe on various assignments, Cramer lived and worked in Plymouth, Massachusetts before recently settling on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Her goal is to make connections at ad agencies, marketing firms, businesses, and real estate firms in the region and shoot on location. “Professional headshots are a career investment. They help people get hired and do more business, plus they are vital to the success of marketing campaigns. I look forward to meeting and working with my neighbors in Kent Island and the surrounding area.”
Two critical skills make 38th Avenue stand out: preparation and technical ability. Designing the shoot is the first step, according to Cramer. “I put a lot of time into producing photos that people can be proud of,” she said. “That begins with getting to know my client and then recommending the location, clothing, poses, and facial expressions to showcase their style and personality, all while reinforcing the brand.” Using exclusive proprietary software, Cramer then applies her technical editing skills to ensure that people look their very best, removing imperfections while retaining a natural appearance.
Cramer’s corporate branding activities extend to product photography. “Superior professional photos are an absolute necessity to showcase luxury items like jewelry, glassware, and other high-end retail products, as well as manufactured parts and components. I design each shot ahead of time to highlight the piece with just the right lighting and props.”
Cramer’s wide-ranging portfolio is available at www.38thavenuephotogra phy.com. Her seascapes and botanical photos are so popular that Cramer now offers home décor, prints, greeting cards, and gifts on her e-commerce site. For more information or to book a session, call 315-436-9570.
Founded in 2018 by Debi Ettinger Cramer, 38th Avenue Photography is a premier corporate branding photography company that focuses on delivering exceptional photos of people and products. Cramer specializes in headshots, jewelry, retail, and glass. In 2021, Cramer received the Reader’s Choice award from Cape and Plymouth Business Media. An accomplished sailor, Cramer enjoys living near the Chesapeake Bay and photographing boats, both from land and on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.